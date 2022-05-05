Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Bill to Encourage More Commercial Driver’s License Applicants and Alleviate Food Supply Chain Issues

RICHMOND, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed HB 553 in conjunction with the Governor’s Grocery Roundtable, sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, which directs the Secretary of Transportation, in consultation and working with various agencies of the Commonwealth, to promote and implement various initiatives related to Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL).

“The Commonwealth and nation are currently facing critical shortages of CDL drivers, which is hindering our supply chain. Today is a meaningful bipartisan step forward to remove burdens, create opportunities, and encourage more commercial driver’s license applicants,” said Glenn Governor Youngkin. “There are an abundance of job openings right now for Virginians who have a CDL permit and by encouraging more to obtain this permit we can lower the costs of goods and keep communities nourished across the Commonwealth with affordable products.”

“With Governor Youngkin’s signing of my HB 553, the Commonwealth of Virginia is taking real steps to help alleviate the supply chain issues in our state and get Virginians working,” said Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn. “By requiring these state agencies to coordinate on CDL initiatives, Virginia can better locate, identify, and address the shortages facing our economy.”