Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Bill To Help Gold Star Families

By: Governor Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB 957, patroned by Delegate Kathy Tran and passed unanimously by the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia, into law on Gold Star Spouses Day. The bill gives local governments the opportunity to offer tax relief for surviving spouses of a member of the Armed Forces who died in the line of duty.

“By taking care of our Gold Star Families, we honor the legacy of our service men and women, who gave their lives to protect our freedom,” said Governor Youngkin. “This legislation enables local governments to give something back to families who have sacrificed so much on behalf of this country.”

This legislation provides localities with the option to declare real property that is owned by a surviving spouse of a member of the Armed Forces who died in the line of duty as a separate class of property for local taxation purposes. The spouse must not be remarried and the service member’s death must be verified by the U.S. DoD and confirmed that the death was not the result of criminal conduct.

The bill outlines that the tax rate must be greater than zero and less than the rate on the general class of real property.This bill would become effective July 1, 2022, for taxable years beginning on and after January 1, 2022.