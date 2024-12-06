Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Executive Directive Ten

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued Executive Directive Ten, acknowledging the Commonwealth’s critical role in positioning Virginia for continued success in Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This directive will build on existing progress by launching a series of strategic initiatives to ensure cleaner water, support our farmers and agricultural communities, and sustain the Bay’s living resources, including oysters and blue crabs, which are vital to Virginia’s economy.

“The Chesapeake Bay is a crown jewel of Virginia’s abundant and unique natural resources, representing an iconic piece of the Commonwealth that has a personal connection to the people who live, work, and play on the Bay and its tributaries,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia remains fully committed to our Chesapeake Bay efforts, and this directive will prioritize evaluating investments, executing targeted implementation of Bay programs and initiatives, operating under realistic strategies, and exploring innovative ideas.”

The Governor instructs the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, along with state agencies, to take a leading role in the next phase of Bay restoration, reevaluate Bay funding and support to ensure effective investments, and develop clear guidance that will enable adoption of practices that protect the Bay, while ensuring the viability of agricultural businesses.

“As we look beyond 2025, our Administration is focused on building an effective and efficient approach that ensures the future of the Chesapeake Bay,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles. “We must work together to bring all sectors to the table, working towards a common goal of a healthy Bay for generations to come.”

As a signatory of the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, Virginia has, along with Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, the federal government, and the Chesapeake Bay Commission, committed to being a Chesapeake Bay Program partner and working towards the 2025 Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) targets, which established 10 goals and 31 outcomes to restore the Bay, its tributaries, and the lands that surround them.

The Governor will discuss these initiatives and other important actions related to the Chesapeake Bay Program Partnership at the Chesapeake Executive Council meeting in Annapolis, MD on December 12th.