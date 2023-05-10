Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Law Formally Defining Antisemitism at the Governor’s Executive Mansion, May 8, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

By: Office of the Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB 1606, sponsored by Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata (R-Virginia Beach), which formally adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism. This definition will be used as a tool and guide to identify instances of antisemitism and train first responders, educators, and other public servants how to respond to antisemitism and prevent hate crimes from happening.

“When we acknowledge that we live in a world where there is hate, and where that hate is translated into despicable actions, we can stand up together and say there is no room for that. When we clearly define hatred, as this bill does, then we can transform for the good and build a better future,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m so proud of the progress we’re making and humbled by the shining lights we see across the Commonwealth.”

“My faith is so important in my life, and a fundamental tenet of my faith is to ‘love one another.’ I love our Jewish community, which is why I worked closely with them to carry this vital legislation. Adopting the IHRA definition is an important first step toward ending antisemitism in Virginia,” said Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata.

“The district I serve is home to Virginians of all faiths, backgrounds, and ethnicities, many of whom came to Virginia seeking tolerance and religious liberty. As Virginians, we have an obligation to stand up and defend the right of everyone to practice their faith free from discrimination and oppression. This bill gives public servants another tool to combat antisemitism and fulfill Virginia’s promise of religious liberty,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant.

“To fight the rising wave of anti-Jewish bigotry and extremism, it helps to have Virginia stand up and begin the hard work of taking tangible steps to confront this hatred head-on,” said Chair of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism and former U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.