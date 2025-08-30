Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Law to Speed Norris Bridge Work by Eight Years

Legislation advances the replacement of Norris Bridge and accelerates other mega infrastructure projects identified in the Special Structures Program

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today joined legislators and community members on the Rappahannock River in Lancaster County to ceremonially sign the Commonwealth Transportation Special Structures Program Revenue Bond Act of 2025 (SB 1082). This new law, sponsored by Senator Ryan McDougle in the 2025 General Assembly Session, allows for construction to replace the Robert O. Norris, Jr. Bridge to begin in 2028, eight years ahead of schedule.

Using monies made available through the Commonwealth Transportation Special Structures Program Revenue Bond Act of 2025, the construction of a new, modern Norris Bridge, with substantially wider travel lanes, fully functional shoulders, and significantly taller guardrails, will begin eight years ahead of the previously planned 2036 groundbreaking.

“Today, we are doing more than signing a piece of legislation, we’re delivering peace of mind to thousands of Virginians who cross this bridge every day,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With this legislation, we’re moving forward nearly a decade ahead of schedule to build a modern, safe, and reliable bridge. This is about making life easier for the families, workers, and businesses who depend on this bridge and providing a more inviting gateway to Virginia’s beautiful Northern Neck.”

The Norris Bridge carries Route 3 traffic over the Rappahannock River between Lancaster and Middlesex counties. The 1.9-mile bridge carries an average of 7,560 vehicles a day and opened to traffic in 1957. It has two travel lanes, with no real shoulders. The next closest available land crossing of the Rappahannock River is located on Route 360 at the Town of Tappahannock, about 40 miles to the west. If the Norris Bridge were to close for any reason, the full detour route is 85 miles.

Due to the length and design of the Norris Bridge, it is one of 18 mega bridge and tunnel facilities in Virginia considered a Special Structure due to its size or complexity. The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) maintains a Special Structure 50-Year Long-Term Plan, updated annually, to fund needed maintenance and eventual replacement of these structures.

Through the passage of Senate Bill 1082, carried by Senator Ryan McDougle and championed by many including Senator Richard Stuart, Delegate Keith Hodges and Delegate Hillary Pugh Kent, the CTB may issue revenue bonds totaling $1 billion, limited to $200 million in a year, to support the Special Structures Program. These bonds will be payable from revenues provided to the Special Structure Fund.

“Building safe, reliable infrastructure is foundational to the Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain businesses, encourage tourism, and care for its residents,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III. “Today, we’re doubling down on our commitment to invest in the future success of our state by addressing the Norris Bridge and other critical bridge and tunnel projects with urgency.”

“Today, we are celebrating the acceleration of the Norris Bridge replacement, a critical infrastructure investment we have been fighting to achieve for over a decade,” said Senator Ryan McDougle, the patron of SB 1082. “This project is not just about concrete and steel; it’s about protecting lives and ensuring safe travel for thousands who depend on this crossing every day. We are making a critical investment in the safety of our communities, our families, and everyone who travels through the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Accelerating this replacement shows that we are serious about meeting the needs of Virginians and ensuring peace of mind for generations to come.”

“This project is about more than just replacing a bridge, it’s about protecting lives, safer travel and stronger economic opportunity for our region,” said Senator Richard Stuart. “I can’t thank the Governor and the Secretary of Transportation enough for getting this done so that we can get traffic moving across the lower Rappahannock River safely. Families, first responders, and businesses all stand to benefit.”

“The replacement of the Norris Bridge has been a top priority for our region for decades, and thanks to the hard work of numerous citizens combined with Commonwealth Transportation Special Structures Program Revenue Bond Act, that long-awaited day is finally in sight,” said Delegate Hillary Pugh Kent. “With this funding mechanism in place, we can now ensure a safe, modern, and reliable crossing that will serve our region including residents, visitors and businesses for generations to come. This is a victory for Lancaster County, the Northern Neck, and the Commonwealth as a whole.”

“I’m pleased the Norris Bridge replacement is finally being accomplished,” said Delegate M. Keith Hodges. “This is a project I’ve long supported to improve safety and road conditions for our region.”

Preliminary engineering and advanced right-of-way acquisition is already underway for the Norris Bridge replacement. The new bridge will have two travel lanes and shoulders that meet current road design standards, and it will have higher rails than the current bridge. A design public hearing will be scheduled to share the proposed design plans and gather public comment before construction begins.

“Until the day the new bridge opens, our mission at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will include ongoing maintenance and inspection of the existing Norris Bridge,” said VDOT Commissioner of Highways Stephen C. Brich. “Our team of engineers, road designers, inspectors, and maintenance staff will sustain the bridge as we deliver a new bridge on time and on budget for the Commonwealth.”

The Norris Bridge will remain open to traffic during construction of the new bridge. Once the replacement bridge has opened to traffic, the existing bridge will be demolished.

The Norris Bridge replacement project is anticipated to be procured as a design-build project.

Learn more about the Norris Bridge replacement and stay updated through the project page on VDOT’s website at https://www.vdot.virginia.gov/projects/fredericksburg-district/robert-o-norris-bridge-replacement-project/.