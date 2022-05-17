Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Baby Formula Shortage

By: Governor Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin made the following statement on the nationwide baby formula shortage:

“My administration remains engaged with industry leaders on their production capabilities, and the Virginia Department of Heath is working to ensure that there are adequate supplies of baby formula state-wide. Additionally, my administration has asked the FDA to utilize all resources to get the U.S. plant back into production as quickly as possible. Simply put, acquiring baby formula shouldn’t be a challenge in the United States,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.