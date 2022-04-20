Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Committee Action of Gas Tax Holiday

By: Governor Press Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today praised delegates in the House Finance Committee for their important procedural vote to move his gas tax proposal to the House Appropriations Committee, following testimony from everyday Virginians about the impact of rising prices on their budgets.

“Today’s vote was an important step in moving our proposal to lower gas prices for Virginians feeling pain at the pump for too long,” said Governor Youngkin. “We know there’s plenty of money available to bring some relief to Virginians now as we head into these busy summer months. As we saw in Maryland, this proposal would bring quick relief to Virginians struggling with high gas prices. I applaud today’s constructive hearing and look forward to working in a bipartisan manner with the General Assembly to help pass this important legislation. Virginians are counting on us to put politics aside and deliver for them.”

The Governor’s gas tax proposal uses less than $440 million of the more than $1 billion surplus in the Commonwealth’s transportation fund to suspend the state’s gas tax for three months. Similar gas tax holidays in other states have quickly reduced gas prices.