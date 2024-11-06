Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on the 2024 General Election

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued the following statement on the 2024 General Election:

“Congratulations to the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and Vice President-elect JD Vance. The American people have spoken overwhelmingly to return common sense, strength, and leadership back to the White House. Through the Trump presidency, we will pave the way for an economic revival, a secure border, and a stronger America on the world stage.

“As we await the final results in the 7th Congressional District, I’d like to congratulate Senator Tim Kaine, Congressman Rob Wittman, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, Congressman Bobby Scott, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, Congressman-elect John McGuire, Congressman Ben Cline, Congressman Don Beyer, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam, and Congressman Gerry Connolly on their victories. I want to thank every candidate, regardless of party, who stepped up in the name of service to the Commonwealth. Public service is a sacrifice, and we must always be grateful to those willing to make it. This was a hard-fought election, now it’s time to set aside partisanship and go to work for Virginians.

“All Virginians should be proud of the way we conducted this election. We know the election was fair and secure. In Virginia, we took concrete steps to protect our election process and Virginians know that they can have faith in our election results because we have paper ballots, counting machines not connected to the internet, strong chain of custody requirements, secure drop boxes, and most importantly – the cleanest voter rolls in America. I’d like to thank Susan Beals and the Department of Elections, our local registrars, and all of our poll workers and election staff who volunteered their time,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.