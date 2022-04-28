Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Today’s Votes in the General Assembly

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today released the following statement on today’s votes in the General Assembly:

“I’m pleased with the progress made in the general assembly today. An overwhelming majority of our recommendations were adopted in the assembly and all of the vetoes were sustained. Following engaging conversations with legislators, community leaders, and stakeholders throughout the legislative process our amendments were aimed to better serve Virginians. Key amendments on facial recognition, VEC omnibus reform, and charitable gaming reforms were among the many accepted. Now, the general assembly must reach a compromise on the budget to deliver much needed tax relief and investments in education, law enforcement, and behavioral health for Virginians. Thank you to the entire general assembly for their hard work.”