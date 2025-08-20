Governor Glenn Youngkin: Virginia Leads Chronic Absenteeism Recovery

Review of Year 1 of Virginia’s Plan to Reduce Chronic Absenteeism Validates Effort

Richmond, Va – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Virginia has been recognized by Attendance Works, a national leader on school attendance policy, for measurable, data-informed progress in reducing chronic absenteeism. Attendance Works’ annual analysis of state attendance data, policy, and practices spotlighted Virginia for its progress and featured the Commonwealth in its Virginia Case Study which highlights efforts to combat chronic absenteeism by the Youngkin Administration, the Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Board of Education, and school divisions across the Commonwealth.

In response to the extensive school closures mandated by the prior administration, Governor Youngkin announced the Chronic Absenteeism Task Force in September 2023 as part of his ALL In Initiative. The Task Force remains a key pillar of the comprehensive ALL In VA plan, a focused effort toward learning loss recovery by addressing Attendance, Literacy, and Learning.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn and thrive in the classroom, and that starts with being present in school,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Through the ALL In VA Initiative, we are tackling chronic absenteeism head-on and giving students the support they need to succeed. I am proud of the progress we’ve made together, but we will not stop until every student is consistently in school, learning, and building the foundation for a brighter future.”

“Prolonged and unnecessary school closures reinforced a core tenet of education: students benefit – academically, socially, and developmentally – when they are in school in person,” said Secretary of Education Aimee R. Guidera. “Because of the prioritization of attendance, every day, by the VDOE and by educators across the Commonwealth, Virginia has been recognized as a national leader.”

Virginia is one of 21 states participating in the 50% Challenge to cut chronic absence in half. The Commonwealth has set measurable targets to reduce chronic absence and is just one of six states to include chronic absence factors into school accountability.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as students missing ten percent or more of the academic year for any reason – including excused absences, unexcused absences, and suspension. Based on a 180-day school year, ten percent means approximately 18 days per year. Chronic absenteeism had already become a growing concern for Virginia schools and school divisions when the number of students regularly missing class nearly doubled due to extended school closures during the pandemic.

Experts track grade-specific patterns in student absence, but the factors contributing to chronic absenteeism are different for every school, student, and family. Virginia combats the issue with a targeted approach that considers which students are missing significant amounts of school, why, and how to help them get back in the classroom.

With more than $418 million invested in high-intensity tutoring, implementing the Virginia Literacy Act, and prioritizing attendance initiatives, schools are hiring attendance specialists, improving data systems, leveraging new approaches to transportation, partnering with pediatricians, and establishing strategic initiatives with community partners.

“I want to emphasize the tremendous commitment by parents, teachers, and community members to help Virginia students find their way back to school. The results of these collective efforts represent 1,276,522 fewer absent days and an increase of nearly 9 million hours of student learning time,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Emily Anne Gullickson. “Virginia’s unified approach, anchored by the ALL In VA initiative, has been critical in reducing chronic absenteeism and more good news is around the corner. We will continue building on this momentum until every student is back to school and consistently back to learning.”

Virginia’s progress shows that sustained, coordinated efforts can make a real difference in student attendance. The Commonwealth will continue building on reductions in chronic absenteeism by expanding proven strategies, using real-time data from the new statewide attendance dashboard to target support earlier, and strengthening partnerships with families, communities, and schools. By keeping attendance at the center of our educational priorities, Virginia is committed to ensuring that every student is present, engaged, and ready to learn.

