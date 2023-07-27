Governor Glenn Youngkin Visits Virginia National Guard at Southern Border in Texas

By: The Office of Governor Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin yesterday traveled to the southern border of Texas to visit the Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen on deployment as part of Operation Lone Star, a multi-state effort to combat the illegal flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, curb human trafficking and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the southern border of the United States.

“I visited our Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen to express my gratitude to them for bravely answering the call to serve. As we continue to face this crisis, Virginia along with 12 other states have committed to assisting the State of Texas’ efforts in key aspects of their mission,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “An open border is enabling the destruction of lives by the blight of illicit drugs and human trafficking. With an average of five Virginians dying a day from fentanyl overdoses, we have to go to work at the source.”

On May 31st, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Directive Four, Deploying Targeted Resources in Response to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact Request from the State of Texas to Address the Ongoing Southern U.S. Border Crisis. After receiving an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Governor Glenn Youngkin deployed 100 Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen and 10 personnel to secure America’s southern border through Operation Lone Star.

Find full resolution photos of Governor Youngkin’s visit to the southern border here.