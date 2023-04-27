Governor Glenn Youngkin Visits Yokota Air Base and Meets with Virginia Servicemembers

Governor Glenn Youngkin visits with servicemembers at Yokota Air Base in Japan, Apr. 26, 2023.

By: The Office of the Governor

YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN – Governor Glenn Youngkin today visited Yokota Air Base in Japan and met with Virginia servicemembers in the airlift squadron, the medical group, aircraft maintenance, communications, and other respective entities at the base.

“It was incredible to visit Yokota Air Base today and thank our Virginia servicemembers stationed here. When adversaries seek to destabilize the globe it often falls on our armed forces to meet the gathering threats and defend freedom. Their courage, commitment, and dedication to keeping America and Virginia safe is profound and I’m honored to serve as their home state governor,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.