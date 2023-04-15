Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Statement on Reconvene Session

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin tonight released the following statement at the conclusion of the Virginia General Assembly’s reconvene session.

“Today’s reconvene session once again showed us that together we can find commonsense solutions on behalf of the 8.7 million Virginians who hired us. I was humbled to see legislators from both sides of the aisle come together around our proposals to lower the cost of living with more transparency around electric utility legislation, strengthen the enforcement on our new ban on the purchase of agricultural land by foreign adversaries, and improve our enforcement of intoxicating hemp product regulations,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “However, there is more work to do, and I am shocked by the Virginia Democrats’ decision to put politics before the safety of Virginians, especially our youth, online, at home, and at work. We will continue to fight for legislation that protects our children from the dangers of Big Tech, defends our Supreme Court Justices and their families from intimidation tactics, and shields Virginia residents and businesses from soaring offshore wind costs.”