Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Statement on VDOE’s Updated Model Policies

By: The Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

Model Policies Ensure the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement on the Virginia Department of Education’s release of the updated Model Policies Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools:

“All children in Virginia deserve to have a parent engaged in their life and to be treated with dignity and respect. The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing, and care. Public comment, input, and concerns were carefully evaluated and assessed to formulate the updated model policies. The Department of Education has delivered policies that empower parents, prohibit discrimination, create a safe and vibrant learning environment by addressing bullying incidents immediately, and protect the privacy and dignity of all students through bathroom policies, athletic procedures, and student identification measures,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.





