Governor Issues Flag Order Honoring Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and honor of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax and in memory and honor of all victims of domestic violence.

We remember Dr. Cerina Fairfax’s life and her devotion to others, her patients, and most especially, her children. We honor her educational achievements, professional success, service to our Commonwealth, and her deep love for her family.

We honor Dr. Cerina Fairfax by drawing attention to the reality that women in any community or circumstance may face domestic violence, and we lower the flags in memory of her and all women whose lives have been lost to domestic violence.

With a solemn commitment to helping those who face domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, May 4, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 1st day of May 2026.

Sincerely,

Abigail D. Spanberger, Governor