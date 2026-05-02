Governor Issues Flag Order Honoring National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Virginia’s volunteer and professional firefighters run toward danger to protect their neighbors and communities. We honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, May 3, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 1st day of May 2026.

Sincerely,

Abigail D. Spanberger, Governor