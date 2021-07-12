Governor Northam Announces $3.4 Million to Advance Research Commercialization in Key Technology Sectors

|RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that 34 small technology-focused businesses in Virginia will receive a total of $3.4 million in Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grants to commercialize research in an array of sectors, including agricultural and environmental technologies, autonomous systems, clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences, and space and satellites. These awards mark the inaugural funding round for CCF, which was developed through the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). “Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face.”
CCF was launched in 2020 to promote innovative and collaborative commercialization efforts, consolidating two legacy programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund and the Virginia Research Investment Fund. The Fiscal Year 2021 round offered grants of up to $100,000 to advance early-stage technology projects in strategically important industries through product or service development, market research, intellectual property protection, marketing, pilots, and more. Award recipients will provide 1:1 match funding. “The new Commonwealth Commercialization Fund signals Virginia’s commitment to increasing commercialization outcomes for small Virginia businesses across many industries,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Early funding is essential in bringing new products and innovations to market and we look forward to watching the awardees’ innovations thrive in the Commonwealth.” “We are excited to announce these awards from this first solicitation of CCF,” said Bob Stolle, President of VIPA. “VIPA was created to be a catalyst for expanding innovation and entrepreneurship in Virginia with a clear goal of accelerating scientific, technology-based research and commercialization. These awards are just the beginning of our work with companies, universities, and research institutes to advance research from proof-of-concept to commercialization.” CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization. For more information about the CCF program, visit cit.org/ccf. The following CCF projects will be awarded, contingent upon acceptance of award terms and conditions: 3 Ridge Technologies Inc. | Mr. Bill SareenAgria™ – Truly Organic Scalable Organic Farm Factories, $100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Lynchburg Advaray | Dr. Timothy ShowalterProgress Toward Commercialization of a Novel Hydrogen-Based Product for Pelvic Brachytherapy, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville AgroSpheres, Inc. | Mr. Ameer ShakeelCommercialization of Reliable, Sustainable Crop Protection Products, $100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Charlottesville AtWork Systems, Inc. | Mr. Jin ChunCybersecurity Assessment Tools for SaaS Platform, $100,000, Cybersecurity, Herndon Babylon Micro-Farms Inc. | Mr. Graham SmithAdvancing Micro-Farm Technology – Developing Automated Quality Control to Improve the Producibility and Reliability of Babylon Micro-Farms’ IoT Platform, $98,250, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Richmond BEAM Diagnostics, Inc | Dr. Sarah SniderCommercialization of Beacon: A Digital Platform for Innovative Prediction Tools in Healthcare, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Roanoke BlackBoiler, Inc. | Mr. Daniel BroderickUser Control of AI-Powered Contract Markup, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington Bonumose, Inc. | Mr. Edwin RogersMaking Healthy Sugar Affordable for the Mass Market, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville Caza Health LLC | Ms. Peggy RobinsonImproving Women’s Health Outcomes – A New Diagnostic Research Tool, $99,898, Life and Health Sciences, Earlysville Cerillo, Inc. | Mr. Kevin SeitterDevelopment of a Low-Cost, Miniaturized, Field-Deployable ELISA Reader, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville Contraline, Inc | Mr. Kevin EisenfratsDevelopment of Market Access Strategy for a Novel Male Contraceptive, $99,998, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville Federal Foundry LLC | Mr. Geoffrey OrazemGovernment Contracting Capture Application, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington Fend Incorporated | Mr. Colin DunnSales Acceleration: Fend Cellular Data Diode and Data Extraction Subscriptions, $100,000, Cybersecurity, Arlington GPX LLC | Mr. Eric BergerReinvigorating Participatory Democracy with GPX, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond Humanitru | Mr. Alan WeiMachine Learning and Marketing Automation to Improve Donor Retention and Acquisition, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond Icarus Medical LLC | Mr. Evan EckersleyDetermination of Clinical Outcomes for a Novel Multi-Compartment Unloader Brace, $99,989, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville Itus Digital | Mr. Joe NicholsItus Go-To-Market, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Roanoke Jeeva Informatics Solutions Inc | Mr. Harsha RajasimhaRemote Touchless Patient Recruitment and Retention Platform for Clinical Research, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Vienna Keshif, LLC | Dr. Adil YalcinKeshif/Exploratory Interactive Visual Data Analytics, $95,700, Data Science and Analytics, Alexandria Laser Thermal Analysis, LLC | Dr. John GaskinsSteady State Thermoreflectance in Fiber Optics: SSTR-F, $50,000, Data Science and Analytics, Charlottesville Leading Edge Advanced Fibers, Inc. | Mr. Michael DuncanDevelopment of Ultra-Lightweight Materials for Use in Satellites, $100,000, Space and Satellites, Charlottesville Li Industries, Inc. | Mr. Nolan Schmidt Automatic Direct Recycling of End-of-Life Electric Vehicle Lithium-Ion Batteries, $100,000, Clean Energy, Blacksburg Meru Biotechnologies | Dr. Daniel Rodenhaver Development and Commercialization of TruBind Technology for Drug Discovery, $95,850, Life and Health Sciences, Richmond Metaform | Mr. Jeff GuntherSystem for Effectively Integrating Disparate Information Sources, $97,547, Data Science and Analytics, Charlottesville MOVA Technologies, Inc. | Mr. Matthew GulottaPanel Bed Carbon Capture: Component Design, Integration, and IP Protection, $100,000, Clean Energy, Pulaski NOVI LLC | Dr. Amit MehraRemote Imaging and AI-Based Flaw Detection for Pavement and Infrastructure Maintenance, $99,250, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington Onclave Networks, Inc. | Ms. Marianne MeinsZero Trust Remote Access for Smart Communities, $100,000, Cybersecurity, McLean Psionic LLC | Mr. Philip MaPsionic Navigation Doppler Lidar, $100,000, Space and Satellites, Hampton Rimstorm Inc. | Mr. Ben Gerenstein CMMC GovCon Enclave, $100,000, Cybersecurity, Herndon Service Robotics & Technologies | Dr. Gregory ScottOptimizing Energy and HVAC Usage through Integrated, Automated Scheduling for Facilities in Higher Education, $99,999, Autonomous Systems, Springfield SVT Robotics | Mr. Jim HodsonNatural Language Processing and Interface for Robotic Integration Systems, $100,000, Autonomous Systems, Norfolk TrueAlgae | Mr. Zachary Pogue Revolutionizing Algae for Multi-Purpose Agribusiness in VA, $100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Chantilly Visual Workforce, Inc. | Mr. Bryan BosticVisual Workforce Skills Management and Workforce Visualizations Software, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond ZeoVation | Dr. Bo WangAdditive Manufacturing of Antimicrobial/Antiviral Polymeric Devices, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Manassas