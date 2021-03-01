Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.

Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsBoard for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians

Darla All, ABOC of Waynesboro, General Manager and Optician, Visionworks Charlottesville

Pamela Chavis, MD* of Goochland and Richmond, Retired Physician

Kristina F. Green of Midlothian, Associate Dean, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College

Erik S. Meland, ABOC NCLEC of Gloucester, Optician, Eye to Eye Optical, Ltd.

Bonnie Predd of Williamsburg, Community Volunteer

Pamela S. Smith of Virginia Beach, Regional Sales Manager, South Atlantic Hearing LLC

Laura Lee Thompson* of Chesterfield, Vice Chair, James River Soil and Water Conservation District and Tenant Research Associate, CoStar Group

Bruce Wagner* of Crozet, Audiologist, Wagner Hearing Aid Centers

Kaytlyn Young of Yorktown, Optician, LensCrafters

Fire Services Board

Dennis Linaburg* of Frederick County, Retired Fire Chief, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department

Ben Reedy of Marion, Vice President, Slemp Brant Saunders & Associates

Steven Sites of Fauquier County, Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal, City of Fairfax Fire Department

Ryant Washington of Fluvanna County, Retired, former Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

State Executive Council for Children’s Services

Ronald K. Spears of Powhatan, Chief Executive Officer, Elk Hill, Inc.

Veterans Services Foundation

Laura Schmiegel of Arlington, Head of Military and Veteran Affairs, Booz Allen Hamilton

Virginia Commercial Spaceflight Authority

Jeff Bingham* of Round Hill, Retired, United States Senate staff

Kathryn C. Thornton* of Albemarle County, Professor Emerita, University of Virginia

Dr. Linda Thomas-Glover* of McLeansville, North Carolina, Vice President, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges

Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board

Lazaro E. Gonzalez of Bristow, Director of Environmental Health and Safety and Facilities Operations, Micron Technology

