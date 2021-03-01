Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.
Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsBoard for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians
- Darla All, ABOC of Waynesboro, General Manager and Optician, Visionworks Charlottesville
- Pamela Chavis, MD* of Goochland and Richmond, Retired Physician
- Kristina F. Green of Midlothian, Associate Dean, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College
- Erik S. Meland, ABOC NCLEC of Gloucester, Optician, Eye to Eye Optical, Ltd.
- Bonnie Predd of Williamsburg, Community Volunteer
- Pamela S. Smith of Virginia Beach, Regional Sales Manager, South Atlantic Hearing LLC
- Laura Lee Thompson* of Chesterfield, Vice Chair, James River Soil and Water Conservation District and Tenant Research Associate, CoStar Group
- Bruce Wagner* of Crozet, Audiologist, Wagner Hearing Aid Centers
- Kaytlyn Young of Yorktown, Optician, LensCrafters
Fire Services Board
- Dennis Linaburg* of Frederick County, Retired Fire Chief, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department
- Ben Reedy of Marion, Vice President, Slemp Brant Saunders & Associates
- Steven Sites of Fauquier County, Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal, City of Fairfax Fire Department
- Ryant Washington of Fluvanna County, Retired, former Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
State Executive Council for Children’s Services
- Ronald K. Spears of Powhatan, Chief Executive Officer, Elk Hill, Inc.
Veterans Services Foundation
- Laura Schmiegel of Arlington, Head of Military and Veteran Affairs, Booz Allen Hamilton
Virginia Commercial Spaceflight Authority
- Jeff Bingham* of Round Hill, Retired, United States Senate staff
- Kathryn C. Thornton* of Albemarle County, Professor Emerita, University of Virginia
- Dr. Linda Thomas-Glover* of McLeansville, North Carolina, Vice President, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges
Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board
- Lazaro E. Gonzalez of Bristow, Director of Environmental Health and Safety and Facilities Operations, Micron Technology
*denotes reappointmentFull Release