Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.

Secretariat of Health and Human Resources

Catie Finley, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human ResourcesCatie Finley has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources. She has served as Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Resources since December 2019. Prior to joining the Northam Administration, Catie served as Professional Staff for the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. She has also served as Director of Scheduling for U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski and as a Staff Assistant for U.S. Senator Mark Warner. Catie is a Richmond native and graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Corey Pleasants, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human ResourcesCorey Pleasants will serve as Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Resources. He previously served as Legislative Liaison for the Secretary of Health and Human Resources, and prior to that was Senior Operations and Policy Advisor to the Chief of Staff at the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services working to continuously improve public health and serve Virginia’s Medicaid population. Corey is a native of Caroline County and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Communications and Master of Public Administration degree from Old Dominion University. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsBoard of Medicine

Madge E. Ellis, MD, FACS of Salem, President, Salem Surgical Associates

New College Institute

Catherine Tanner Brown of Concord, Vice President of Consulting Services, Clearwater

of Concord, Vice President of Consulting Services, Clearwater Ellen Dyke of Reston, Retired Attorney

of Reston, Retired Attorney Eric Jones of Annapolis, Maryland, Director of Business Development, Capture, Proposals, and Growth – Defense and National Security, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet

of Annapolis, Maryland, Director of Business Development, Capture, Proposals, and Growth – Defense and National Security, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet Cameron Patterson of Farmville, Executive Director, Robert Russa Moton Museum

of Farmville, Executive Director, Robert Russa Moton Museum Maria Pia Tamburri of Midlothian, Director of Diversity and Inclusion and Employee Engagement, Dominion Energy

Virginia Sheep Industry Board