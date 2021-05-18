Administration Local 

Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsBoard of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority

  • Damian Dajcz* of Sterling, Chef and Restaurateur, Señor Ramon Taqueria and Bites, Daybreak Kitchen and Biscuit Company, and Nectar Cocktail Bar
  • Alethea “AJ” Robinson of Bluefield, Communications and Tourism Director, Tazewell County
  • Terry L. Stroud* of Midlothian, Chief Operations Officer, In Your Ear Studios

The Library Board

  • Dr. Robert L. Canida, II of Lynchburg, Vice President for Inclusive Excellence, University of Lynchburg
  • Barbara Vines Little* of Orange, Certified Genealogist
  • Lana Real of King William, Library Media Specialist, King William County Public Schools and Member, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe