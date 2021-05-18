Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsBoard of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority
- Damian Dajcz* of Sterling, Chef and Restaurateur, Señor Ramon Taqueria and Bites, Daybreak Kitchen and Biscuit Company, and Nectar Cocktail Bar
- Alethea “AJ” Robinson of Bluefield, Communications and Tourism Director, Tazewell County
- Terry L. Stroud* of Midlothian, Chief Operations Officer, In Your Ear Studios
The Library Board
- Dr. Robert L. Canida, II of Lynchburg, Vice President for Inclusive Excellence, University of Lynchburg
- Barbara Vines Little* of Orange, Certified Genealogist
- Lana Real of King William, Library Media Specialist, King William County Public Schools and Member, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe