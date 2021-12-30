Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsAdvisory Board on Massage Therapy
- Lisa Speller of Glen Allen, Vice President, Community Relations, CDG LLC
Board for Contractors
- Gerald Burr, Jr. of Chester, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canterbury Enterprises
- Rudolph Burwell of Arlington, President, Encompass Supply
- Donald Groh* of Chesapeake, Area Coordinator, NEIEP
- Randy C. Haddock of Virginia Beach, Batten College of Engineering and Technology, Old Dominion University
- Kevin Saucedo-Broach of Arlington, Chief of Staff, Delegate Alfonso H. Lopez
- Satish Korpe, P.E. of Mount Vernon, Alexandria, President, Potowmac Engineers Inc.
- Alvin Pardo-Monell of Culpeper, Electrical Contractor
Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority
- Olivia E. Branch* of Keswick, Member Relations Coordinator, Keswick Club
- Ravenn Burs of Hampton Roads, Owner, Victory Administration
- Victoria McNiff of Roanoke, Project Manager, Pulaski County Economic Development Authority
- Taylor Spellman* of Troutville, Director of Public Relations, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge
- Bill Tanger* of Hollins, Chair, Friends of the Rivers of Virginia
- Peter Volosin of Roanoke, Realtor, Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors
Board of Social Services
- Zulma Santos of Prince William County, Attendance Officer, Prince William County Public Schools
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia
- Gina M. Burgin of Richmond, Managing Counsel, Dominion Energy
Board of Trustees of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
- Esther W. Bolling of Wise, President, Owner, Bolwell Financial Consultants
- Karen Shelton, MD of Bristol, Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Northeast Market, Ballad Health System
Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon
- Dr. Todd Cimino-Johnson of Leesburg, Program Coordinator, Business and Economics, Blue Ridge Community and Technical College
- Thomas J. Lehner of Alexandria, Vice President, Government Affairs, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Caroline Corl, MSW of Richmond
- Bryan Clark Green, PhD of Richmond, Director of Historic Preservation, Commonwealth Architects
Criminal Justice Services Board
- The Honorable Mary Biggs* of Blacksburg, Member, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors
- Col. Craig L. Branch* of Chesterfield, Chief of Police, Germanna Community College Police Department
- Maggie A. DeBoard of Fairfax Station, Chief of Police, Town of Herndon
- The Honorable Joseph C. Lindsey of Norfolk, Judge-nominee, Norfolk General District Court
- Dr. Sesha Joi Moon of Fairfax County, Chief Diversity Officer, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Co-Creator, The JXN Project
- Robert P. Mosier of Warrenton, Sheriff, Fauquier County
- Bryan L. Porter of Alexandria, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Alexandria
Scientific Advisory Committee
- Patricia A. Manzolillo of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Director, Forensic Laboratory Services for the United States Postal Inspection Service
The Library Board
- L. Preston Bryant, Jr.* of Richmond, Senior Vice President, McGuireWoods Consulting
- Suzette Denslow of Richmond, Clerk, Virginia House of Delegates
- Dr. Shelley Viola Murphy* of Palmyra, Descendant Project Researcher, University of Virginia
Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission
- Ed Blevins* of Abingdon
- Gretchen Clark* of Gretna, Engineer, Reynolds-Clark Development, Inc.
- Joel Cunningham Jr.* of Halifax County, Attorney, Cunningham Law Group, P.C.
- Julienne D. Hensley* of Gate City, Attorney, Hensley Law
- Sandy J. Ratliff* of Abingdon
- Walter H. Shelton Jr.* of Gretna, Owner, Operator, Shelton Angus Farms
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities
- Kyle E. Jones of Richmond
Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority
- Cecilia E. Barbosa, PhD, MPH, MCP of Richmond, Owner, Principal, cBe Consulting
- Alan Dow* of Henrico, Physician, Professor, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Beth O’Connor, M.Ed. of Blacksburg, Executive Director, Virginia Rural Health Association
- Woodi Sprinkel, LCSW* of Ashland, Psychotherapist
- Wendy Welch, PhD of Wytheville, Executive Director, Graduate Medical Education Consortium of Southwest Virginia
Virginia Israel Advisory Board
- Jeffrey P. Bialos of McLean, Partner, Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP
- Irving M. Blank* of Richmond, Managing Partner, Blank & Marcus, LLC, Attorneys at Law
- Scott Brown of Annandale, Founder, Scott Brown Leadership Coaching
Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
- N. McKeller Crosby of Henrico, President, Side by Side, President, Richmond LGBTQ Chamber
Virginia Marine Products Board
- J.C. Hudgins* of Mathews, President, Virginia Watermen’s Association, Commercial Waterman
- Daniel Knott, LTC, US Army (Ret)* of Gloucester, Waterman and Founder, Knott Alone—Hold Fast, Inc.
- Beverly S. Ludford of Virginia Beach, Retired
- Michael Oesterling* of Gloucester, Executive Director, Shellfish Growers of Virginia
- Monica Schenemann of Northumberland County, Waterman