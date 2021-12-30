Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsAdvisory Board on Massage Therapy

Lisa Speller of Glen Allen, Vice President, Community Relations, CDG LLC

Board for Contractors

Gerald Burr, Jr. of Chester, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canterbury Enterprises

Rudolph Burwell of Arlington, President, Encompass Supply

Donald Groh* of Chesapeake, Area Coordinator, NEIEP

Randy C. Haddock of Virginia Beach, Batten College of Engineering and Technology, Old Dominion University

Kevin Saucedo-Broach of Arlington, Chief of Staff, Delegate Alfonso H. Lopez

Satish Korpe, P.E. of Mount Vernon, Alexandria, President, Potowmac Engineers Inc.

Alvin Pardo-Monell of Culpeper, Electrical Contractor

Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority

Olivia E. Branch* of Keswick, Member Relations Coordinator, Keswick Club

Ravenn Burs of Hampton Roads, Owner, Victory Administration

Victoria McNiff of Roanoke, Project Manager, Pulaski County Economic Development Authority

Taylor Spellman* of Troutville, Director of Public Relations, Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge

Bill Tanger* of Hollins, Chair, Friends of the Rivers of Virginia

Peter Volosin of Roanoke, Realtor, Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors

Board of Social Services

Zulma Santos of Prince William County, Attendance Officer, Prince William County Public Schools

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia

Gina M. Burgin of Richmond, Managing Counsel, Dominion Energy

Board of Trustees of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

Esther W. Bolling of Wise, President, Owner, Bolwell Financial Consultants

Karen Shelton, MD of Bristol, Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Northeast Market, Ballad Health System

Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon

Dr. Todd Cimino-Johnson of Leesburg, Program Coordinator, Business and Economics, Blue Ridge Community and Technical College

Thomas J. Lehner of Alexandria, Vice President, Government Affairs, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

Caroline Corl, MSW of Richmond

Bryan Clark Green, PhD of Richmond, Director of Historic Preservation, Commonwealth Architects

Criminal Justice Services Board

The Honorable Mary Biggs* of Blacksburg, Member, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors

Col. Craig L. Branch* of Chesterfield, Chief of Police, Germanna Community College Police Department

Maggie A. DeBoard of Fairfax Station, Chief of Police, Town of Herndon

The Honorable Joseph C. Lindsey of Norfolk, Judge-nominee, Norfolk General District Court

Dr. Sesha Joi Moon of Fairfax County, Chief Diversity Officer, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Co-Creator, The JXN Project

Robert P. Mosier of Warrenton, Sheriff, Fauquier County

Bryan L. Porter of Alexandria, Commonwealth's Attorney, City of Alexandria

Scientific Advisory Committee

Patricia A. Manzolillo of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Director, Forensic Laboratory Services for the United States Postal Inspection Service

The Library Board

L. Preston Bryant, Jr.* of Richmond, Senior Vice President, McGuireWoods Consulting

Suzette Denslow of Richmond, Clerk, Virginia House of Delegates

Dr. Shelley Viola Murphy* of Palmyra, Descendant Project Researcher, University of Virginia

Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission

Ed Blevins* of Abingdon

Gretchen Clark* of Gretna, Engineer, Reynolds-Clark Development, Inc.

Joel Cunningham Jr.* of Halifax County, Attorney, Cunningham Law Group, P.C.

Julienne D. Hensley* of Gate City, Attorney, Hensley Law

Sandy J. Ratliff* of Abingdon

Walter H. Shelton Jr.* of Gretna, Owner, Operator, Shelton Angus Farms

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities

Kyle E. Jones of Richmond

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority

Cecilia E. Barbosa, PhD, MPH, MCP of Richmond, Owner, Principal, cBe Consulting

Alan Dow* of Henrico, Physician, Professor, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University

Beth O'Connor, M.Ed. of Blacksburg, Executive Director, Virginia Rural Health Association

Woodi Sprinkel, LCSW* of Ashland, Psychotherapist

Wendy Welch, PhD of Wytheville, Executive Director, Graduate Medical Education Consortium of Southwest Virginia

Virginia Israel Advisory Board

Jeffrey P. Bialos of McLean, Partner, Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP

Irving M. Blank* of Richmond, Managing Partner, Blank & Marcus, LLC, Attorneys at Law

Scott Brown of Annandale, Founder, Scott Brown Leadership Coaching

Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

N. McKeller Crosby of Henrico, President, Side by Side, President, Richmond LGBTQ Chamber

Virginia Marine Products Board