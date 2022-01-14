Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsBoard of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program
- Vanessa S. Rakestraw, PhD* of Henrico, Retired from Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
- Joseph H. Stepp* of Glen Allen, Financial Director, Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation
- Samantha Vargas Poppe of Oak Hill, Principal, Equity Matters, LLC
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia
- The Honorable Frances C. Bradford of Richmond, Secretary of Education
Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals
- James N. Brockwell* of West Point, Owner, Brockwell’s Septic and Service, Inc.
- John Ewing* of Hanover, President, Old Dominion Onsite, Inc.
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Stanley Rayfield of Midlothian, fine artist and portrait painter
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board
- Gregory F. Baker of Wise, Technical Services Manager, Virginia Department of Energy
Criminal Justice Services Board
- Abbey Philips, MSW of Richmond
- Ashley Waddell of Petersburg, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors
- Kerri Barile of Fredericksburg, President, Dovetail Cultural Resource Group
- Lisa Henry of Stafford, Associate Vice President, Mary Washington Healthcare