Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsBoard of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program

Vanessa S. Rakestraw, PhD* of Henrico, Retired from Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

Joseph H. Stepp* of Glen Allen, Financial Director, Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation

Samantha Vargas Poppe of Oak Hill, Principal, Equity Matters, LLC

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia

The Honorable Frances C. Bradford of Richmond, Secretary of Education

Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals

James N. Brockwell* of West Point, Owner, Brockwell’s Septic and Service, Inc.

John Ewing* of Hanover, President, Old Dominion Onsite, Inc.

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

Stanley Rayfield of Midlothian, fine artist and portrait painter

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board

Gregory F. Baker of Wise, Technical Services Manager, Virginia Department of Energy

Criminal Justice Services Board

Abbey Philips, MSW of Richmond

Ashley Waddell of Petersburg, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors