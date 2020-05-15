Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Awards Committee
- Joy Speaks* of Cullen, Retired Administrator of Operations, Wilpak Industries, Inc.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission
- Karen James* of Portsmouth, General Counsel, Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority
- Jeffrey A. Rowland* of Chesapeake, President, JR Enterprises, LLC
Commonwealth Health Research Board
- Robert Downs, MD* of Richmond, Retired Physician, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine
*denotes reappointment