Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today. Secretariat of the Commonwealth Stacey Feindt, Special Assistant for Advisory Board Administration Stacey Feindt has been appointed Special Assistant for Advisory Board Administration. Prior to her appointment, Stacey served as the Public Involvement and Title VI Coordinator for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and was a Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Stacey graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Washington, where she studied Political Science, and earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Northern Virginia Community College.

Board Appointments Board for Barbers and Cosmetology Bo Machayo of Loudoun, Regional Director, United States Senate Matthew D. Roberts* of Richmond, Technical Professional Nail Technician Teacher, Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at Courthouse, Chesterfield County Public Schools Sandra Smith of Richmond, Program Coordinator, Building Lives to Independence and Self Sufficiency (BLISS) Program, Office of Community Wealth Building, City of Richmond Board of Pharmacy Dr. Sarah Melton of Bristol, Professor of Pharmacy Practice,

Gatton College of Pharmacy R. Dale St. Clair, Jr. of Goochland, Vice President, East Region Remedi SeniorCare Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation Laurence Benenson* of Alexandria, Assistant Vice President of Policy and Advocacy, National Immigration Forum Board of Accountancy Jay Bernas of Virginia Beach, Chief Financial Officer, Hampton Roads Sanitation District Center for Rural Virginia Elizabeth Povar of Henrico, Principal, The RiverLink Group Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board Gerald D. Collins, PE* of Wise, Owner, Coal Mining Engineering Services LLC Commission on Youth Avi D. Hopkins of Chesterfield, Owner and President, Fresh Start Pros The Honorable Chris Rehak* of Radford, Radford City Commonwealth’s Attorney Local Government Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council

The Honorable Amy Dubois of Mathews, Chair, Mathews County Board of Supervisors Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority Monique Adams of Hampton Roads, Executive Director, 757 Angels Barbara D. Boyan, PhD of Henrico, Alice T. and William H. Goodwin, Jr. Dean, College of Engineering, Virginia Commonwealth University Richard Hall of Martinsville, Managing Director, Orion Capital Chiedo John of Harrisonburg, Engineering Manager, GitHub and Founder, Generate Impact Kurt John of Fairfax, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Siemens USA Paula Sorrell of Arlington, Associate Vice President of Innovation and Economic Development, George Mason University *denotes reappointment