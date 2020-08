Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.

Secretariat of the Commonwealth Board Appointments Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation Nil Eguz of Fairfax, Managing Vice President, Capital One Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers Mia F. Mimms* of Midlothian, President, Mimms Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Richmond Joseph Michael Williams of Mechanicsville, Funeral Service Licensee, Bliley’s Funeral Home Board of Housing and Community Development Claudia Cotton of Suffolk, CEO, Coastal Virginia Building Industry Association Richard W. Gregory* of Goochland, Chairman, Lynx Ventures Sylvia M. Hallock of Crozet, Retired Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Virginia Mark Jackson of Blacksburg, Vice President, Community Housing Partners Monique Johnson of Richmond, COO, Better Housing Coalition Broadband Advisory Council Richard Schollmann of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Telecommunications Industry Association Soil and Water Conservation Board Jay C. Ford of Belle Haven, Virginia Policy and Grassroots Advisor, Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Owner, Shine and Rise Farm Pamela Mason of Yorktown, Research Scientist, Virginia Institute of Marine Science State Board of Health Holly S. Puritz MD, FACOG* of Norfolk, Physician, The Group for Women Stacey Swartz PharmD* of Alexandria, Pharmacist and Co-Owner, Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray Mary Margaret Whipple* of Arlington, Regional Director, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association Virginia Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired Bonnie Atwood* of Richmond, Governmental Consultant, Tall Poppies Consulting Ken Jessup* of Virginia Beach, Retired Lobbyist, Ken Jessup & Associates and Contributor, Virginia Capitol Connections Virginia Marine Resources Commission Heather Lusk* of Quinby, Vice President, H.M. Terry Co., Inc. James JJ Minor* of Richmond, President, Richmond Virginia Branch NAACP Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads August B. Bullock of Newport News, Retired Teacher and School Administrator and Director, New Works Reading Series, DC Black Theater Festival Reverend Dr. Kirk T. Houston, Sr. of Norfolk, Senior Pastor, Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church The Honorable Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond of Virginia Beach, Founder and Chairman, Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc. *denotes reappointment