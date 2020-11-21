Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.

Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators

Sathish Anabathula* of Albemarle, Associate Director of Power and Light, University of Virginia

Ellen Clark Thacker* of Yorktown, Retired Executive Director, Peninsula SPCA

Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Public School Authority

Michael Nguyen of Midlothian, Investment Director, Virginia College Savings Plan

Cardell Patillo, Jr.* of Portsmouth, Vice Chairman, Portsmouth City School Board

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation

The Honorable Viola O. Baskerville* of Richmond, Former Secretary of Administration

The Honorable Eleanor Weston Brown* of Hampton, Attorney-at-law and Councilwoman, City of Hampton

Commonwealth Transportation Board

The Honorable Mary Hughes Hynes* of Arlington, Former Member, Arlington County School Board and Former Member, Arlington County Board of Supervisors

Mark H. Merrill of Winchester, Retired President and CEO, Valley Health System

Greg Yates* of Culpeper, Real Estate Developer and Owner, Yates Properties, LLC

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority

The Honorable Mary Hughes Hynes* of Arlington, former Member, Arlington County School Board and former Member, Arlington County Board of Supervisors

Jim Kolb* of Fairfax County, Partner, Summit Strategies Government Affairs LLC

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority

Alan Dow of Henrico, Physician and Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University

Debbie Johnston* of Richmond, President and CEO, Serenity First Hospice, LLC

Elayne Kornblatt Phillips RN, MPH, PhD, FAAN* of Charlottesville, Associate Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of Virginia

Lori Rutherford* of Roanoke, Nurse Practitioner, Salem VA Medical Center and Geri-well LLC

Woodi Sprinkel of Ashland, Psychotherapist, private practice

Thelma Watson of Petersburg, Executive Director, Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging

Dr. Evelyn V. Whitehead, EdD, LPC, LSATP of Sutherland, Coordinator of Substance Abuse and Sexual Assault Prevention, Virginia State University

Virginia Spirits Board

Matthew Harris of Hartfield, Farmer and Manager, Bay’s Best Feed

Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission