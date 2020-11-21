Administration National 

Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

K. Alston ,

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.
Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators

  • Sathish Anabathula* of Albemarle, Associate Director of Power and Light, University of Virginia
  • Ellen Clark Thacker* of Yorktown, Retired Executive Director, Peninsula SPCA

Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Public School Authority

  • Michael Nguyen of Midlothian, Investment Director, Virginia College Savings Plan
  • Cardell Patillo, Jr.* of Portsmouth, Vice Chairman, Portsmouth City School Board

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation

  • The Honorable Viola O. Baskerville* of Richmond, Former Secretary of Administration
  • The Honorable Eleanor Weston Brown* of Hampton, Attorney-at-law and Councilwoman, City of Hampton

Commonwealth Transportation Board

  • The Honorable Mary Hughes Hynes* of Arlington, Former Member, Arlington County School Board and Former Member, Arlington County Board of Supervisors
  • Mark H. Merrill of Winchester, Retired President and CEO, Valley Health System
  • Greg Yates* of Culpeper, Real Estate Developer and Owner, Yates Properties, LLC

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority

  • The Honorable Mary Hughes Hynes* of Arlington, former Member, Arlington County School Board and former Member, Arlington County Board of Supervisors
  • Jim Kolb* of Fairfax County, Partner, Summit Strategies Government Affairs LLC

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority

  • Alan Dow of Henrico, Physician and Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Debbie Johnston* of Richmond, President and CEO, Serenity First Hospice, LLC
  • Elayne Kornblatt Phillips RN, MPH, PhD, FAAN* of Charlottesville, Associate Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of Virginia
  • Lori Rutherford* of Roanoke, Nurse Practitioner, Salem VA Medical Center and Geri-well LLC
  • Woodi Sprinkel of Ashland, Psychotherapist, private practice
  • Thelma Watson of Petersburg, Executive Director, Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging
  • Dr. Evelyn V. Whitehead, EdD, LPC, LSATP of Sutherland, Coordinator of Substance Abuse and Sexual Assault Prevention, Virginia State University

Virginia Spirits Board

  • Matthew Harris of Hartfield, Farmer and Manager, Bay’s Best Feed  

Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission

  • Coley Drinkwater of Dinwiddie, Managing Member, Richlands Creamery
  • Richard T. Hite, Jr. of Kenbridge, Owner and Operator, Hite Farming, LLC
  • The Honorable Jordan Miles III of Buckingham, District Four Supervisor, Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, and Director of Nutrition and Transportation, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging, Inc.