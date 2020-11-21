Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.
Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators
- Sathish Anabathula* of Albemarle, Associate Director of Power and Light, University of Virginia
- Ellen Clark Thacker* of Yorktown, Retired Executive Director, Peninsula SPCA
Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Public School Authority
- Michael Nguyen of Midlothian, Investment Director, Virginia College Savings Plan
- Cardell Patillo, Jr.* of Portsmouth, Vice Chairman, Portsmouth City School Board
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation
- The Honorable Viola O. Baskerville* of Richmond, Former Secretary of Administration
- The Honorable Eleanor Weston Brown* of Hampton, Attorney-at-law and Councilwoman, City of Hampton
Commonwealth Transportation Board
- The Honorable Mary Hughes Hynes* of Arlington, Former Member, Arlington County School Board and Former Member, Arlington County Board of Supervisors
- Mark H. Merrill of Winchester, Retired President and CEO, Valley Health System
- Greg Yates* of Culpeper, Real Estate Developer and Owner, Yates Properties, LLC
Northern Virginia Transportation Authority
- The Honorable Mary Hughes Hynes* of Arlington, former Member, Arlington County School Board and former Member, Arlington County Board of Supervisors
- Jim Kolb* of Fairfax County, Partner, Summit Strategies Government Affairs LLC
Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority
- Alan Dow of Henrico, Physician and Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Debbie Johnston* of Richmond, President and CEO, Serenity First Hospice, LLC
- Elayne Kornblatt Phillips RN, MPH, PhD, FAAN* of Charlottesville, Associate Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of Virginia
- Lori Rutherford* of Roanoke, Nurse Practitioner, Salem VA Medical Center and Geri-well LLC
- Woodi Sprinkel of Ashland, Psychotherapist, private practice
- Thelma Watson of Petersburg, Executive Director, Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging
- Dr. Evelyn V. Whitehead, EdD, LPC, LSATP of Sutherland, Coordinator of Substance Abuse and Sexual Assault Prevention, Virginia State University
Virginia Spirits Board
- Matthew Harris of Hartfield, Farmer and Manager, Bay’s Best Feed
Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission
- Coley Drinkwater of Dinwiddie, Managing Member, Richlands Creamery
- Richard T. Hite, Jr. of Kenbridge, Owner and Operator, Hite Farming, LLC
- The Honorable Jordan Miles III of Buckingham, District Four Supervisor, Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, and Director of Nutrition and Transportation, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging, Inc.