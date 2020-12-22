Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.

Office of the Governor Alena Yarmosky, Senior Communications AdvisorAlena Yarmosky has been appointed Senior Communications Advisor and will continue to serve as Press Secretary, a role she has held since December 2018. Previously, she served as Director of Communications and Advocacy for NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia and has worked as a communications consultant on a variety of policy initiatives. Alena earned a Master of Public Policy from the University of California at Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland at College Park. Marissa Astor, Deputy Press SecretaryMarissa Astor has been appointed Deputy Press Secretary. She has served as Assistant Communications Director since April 2018. Prior to this appointment, she worked for several political and progressive issue campaigns, including roles in communications and surrogate operations. Marissa is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology. Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard Appointments Board of Trustees of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

Steve Ahn* of Damascus, High School Science Teacher, Washington County Public Schools

Hannah Ingram* of Abingdon, Company Member, Mount Rogers Adult Education Program and Barter Theatre

Lennie Gail Mitcham of Abingdon, Executive Director, The Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing, Inc.

Education Commission of the States

Fran Bradford of Richmond, Deputy Secretary of Education, Office of Governor Ralph Northam

Dr. John B. Gordon III of Suffolk, Division Superintendent, Suffolk Public Schools

State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Vision Impaired

Alexa Bowe of Newport News, Operations Research Analyst, United States Department of the Army

Annette Hyde of Madison, Yoga Teacher, Culpeper Wellness Foundation

Prem Jadhwani of Leesburg, CEO and President, Intellectual Point

Edna E. Johnson of Alexandria, Disability and Reasonable Accommodation Program Manager, United States Department of Defense

Liang Liao of Richmond, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired

Ricardo Lizama of Arlington, Accountant, Edison Electric Institute

Marianne Moore of Chesterfield, Specialist, Virginia Department of Education

Chanthen Nene of Manassas, Student, Virginia Commonwealth University

of Manassas, Student, Virginia Commonwealth University Milford J. Stern of Roanoke, Voluntary Protection Programs Manager, Virginia Department of Labor and Industry

Virginia Coal and Energy Commission

Barbara F. Altizer* of Jewell Ridge, Executive Director, Education and Outreach, Metallurgical Coal Producers Association

Joshua Ball of Abingdon, Operations Superintendent, CNX Resources Corporation

Felix Tapawan Garcia of Richmond, Founder and CEO, AgriSunPower LLC

Harrison T. Godfrey of Reston, Executive Director, Virginia Advanced Energy Economy

Cale Jaffe of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Law, University of Virginia and Director, Environmental Law and Community Engagement Clinic

Donald Ratliff* of Big Stone Gap, President, Commonwealth Connections, Inc.

of Big Stone Gap, President, Commonwealth Connections, Inc. The Honorable Charles A. Stacy of Tazewell, Attorney and Chair, Tazewell County Board of Supervisors

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council

Tabatha Carroll* of Chesapeake, Disability Advocate

Catherine C. Childers* of Blacksburg, Pre-Award Budget Specialist, Office of Sponsored Programs, Virginia Tech

Penni Crist* of Waynesboro, Community Resource Coordinator, Blue Ridge Care Connection for Children

Wyvonnie V. Harsley* of Lorton, Certified Public Manager

Kristen Heinan, MD of Charlottesville, Assistant Professor of Pediatric Neurology, University of Virginia

Elizabeth "Lissy" John* of Falls Church, Chief of Staff, McKinsey & Company

Jennifer MacRae* of Hinton, Education Coordinator, Region 5 Training and Technical Assistance Center, Virginia Department of Education

Jean Odachowski* of Martinsville, Regional Director, Family Preservation Services, Inc.

Courtney Pugh* of Salem, Owner and Consultant, 4 PEAKS Educational Consulting, LLC

Jaylene Trueblood* of Chesapeake, Local System Manager, Infant and Toddler Connection of Chesapeake, Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare

Lynn Wolfe* of Williamsburg, Local System Manager, Infant and Toddler Connection of Williamsburg, James City County, York, and Poquoson and Director, Infant and Parent Program, Child Development Resources

*denotes reappointmentFull Release

