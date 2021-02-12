Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.
Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsAdvisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention
- Jeffrey D. Charity, Sr. of Chesapeake, Victim and Witness Advocate, Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney
Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists
- Robin Bedenbaugh* of Midlothian, Senior Project Manager, Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC
- Bennette D. Burks* of Richmond, Professional Engineer and Principal, 3-Engineering, LLC
- David Hall* of Floyd, President, Soil and Environmental Technology Inc.
- Alexis E. Jones* of Jarratt, Senior Environmentalist and Project Manager, Youngblood, Tyler & Associates, P.C.
- R. Drew Thomas, CPG* of Front Royal, Engineering Geologist
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia
- Dr. Rodney L. Berry of Richmond, Superintendent of Education, Virginia Department of Corrections
Board of Wildlife Resources
- Michael Leon Boyd* of Vansant, Vice President, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Inc.
- Rovelle Corniel Brown of Fluvanna, President, Millenium Security Company LLC
- Tammy Jo Franklin Grimes of Big Stone Gap
- Tom Sadler* of Verona, Deputy Director, Marine Fish Conservation Network
Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission
- Reeves W. Mahoney* of Norfolk, Senior Managing Member, Mahoney & Richmond, PLLC
- The Honorable Chris Snead* of Hampton, Councilwoman, City of Hampton
Commission to Study Slavery and Subsequent De Jure and De Facto Racial and Economic Discrimination
- Jody Lynn Allen, PhD of Ashland, Assistant Professor of History and Robert Francis Engs Director of The Lemon Project: A Journey of Reconciliation, William & Mary
- Edward L. Ayers, PhD of Richmond and Charlottesville, Professor and President Emeritus, University of Richmond
- Andrea Douglas, PhD of Charlottesville, Executive Director, Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
- John W. Kinney, PhD of Ashland, Distinguished Professor, Virginia Union University
- Cassandra L. Newby-Alexander, PhD of Chesapeake, Professor of History and Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Norfolk State University
- Xavier Richardson of Fredericksburg, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Mary Washington Healthcare
- Karen Sherry, PhD of Richmond, Curator, Virginia Museum of History and Culture
- Daniel P. Watkins, Esq. of Alexandria, Partner, Clare Locke LLP
Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel
- Karl C. Colder of Ashburn, Retired Special Agent in Charge, United Stats Drug Enforcement Administration, President, Colder Allied Consulting, LLC and Teacher, Loudoun County Public Schools
- Walter English, III of Arlington, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, City of Fairfax
- Elizabeth Leffel, PhD* of Eagle Rock, President, Leffel Consulting Group
- Paula J. Loomis of Norfolk, Architect, The Urban Collaborative
Virginia Aviation Board
- Alan Abbott* of Ashland, Owner, TeamLogic IT
- Victoria Cox* of Falls Church, Senior Technical Advisor, Veracity Engineering
Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority
- Ken Ampy* of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, Astyra Corporation
- Eric S. Edwards* of Richmond, President and CEO, Phlow Corporation
*denotes reappointment