Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.
Board Appointments

Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention

  • Jeffrey D. Charity, Sr. of Chesapeake, Victim and Witness Advocate, Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney

Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists

  • Robin Bedenbaugh* of Midlothian, Senior Project Manager, Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC
  • Bennette D. Burks* of Richmond, Professional Engineer and Principal, 3-Engineering, LLC
  • David Hall* of Floyd, President, Soil and Environmental Technology Inc.
  • Alexis E. Jones* of Jarratt, Senior Environmentalist and Project Manager, Youngblood, Tyler & Associates, P.C.
  • R. Drew Thomas, CPG* of Front Royal, Engineering Geologist

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia

  • Dr. Rodney L. Berry of Richmond, Superintendent of Education, Virginia Department of Corrections

Board of Wildlife Resources

  • Michael Leon Boyd* of Vansant, Vice President, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Inc.
  • Rovelle Corniel Brown of Fluvanna, President, Millenium Security Company LLC
  • Tammy Jo Franklin Grimes of Big Stone Gap
  • Tom Sadler* of Verona, Deputy Director, Marine Fish Conservation Network

Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission

  • Reeves W. Mahoney* of Norfolk, Senior Managing Member, Mahoney & Richmond, PLLC
  • The Honorable Chris Snead* of Hampton, Councilwoman, City of Hampton

Commission to Study Slavery and Subsequent De Jure and De Facto Racial and Economic Discrimination

  • Jody Lynn Allen, PhD of Ashland, Assistant Professor of History and Robert Francis Engs Director of The Lemon Project: A Journey of Reconciliation, William & Mary
  • Edward L. Ayers, PhD of Richmond and Charlottesville, Professor and President Emeritus, University of Richmond
  • Andrea Douglas, PhD of Charlottesville, Executive Director, Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
  • John W. Kinney, PhD of Ashland, Distinguished Professor, Virginia Union University
  • Cassandra L. Newby-Alexander, PhD of Chesapeake, Professor of History and Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Norfolk State University
  • Xavier Richardson of Fredericksburg, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Mary Washington Healthcare
  • Karen Sherry, PhD of Richmond, Curator, Virginia Museum of History and Culture
  • Daniel P. Watkins, Esq. of Alexandria, Partner, Clare Locke LLP

Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel

  • Karl C. Colder of Ashburn, Retired Special Agent in Charge, United Stats Drug Enforcement Administration, President, Colder Allied Consulting, LLC and Teacher, Loudoun County Public Schools
  • Walter English, III of Arlington, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, City of Fairfax
  • Elizabeth Leffel, PhD* of Eagle Rock, President, Leffel Consulting Group
  • Paula J. Loomis of Norfolk, Architect, The Urban Collaborative

Virginia Aviation Board

  • Alan Abbott* of Ashland, Owner, TeamLogic IT
  • Victoria Cox* of Falls Church, Senior Technical Advisor, Veracity Engineering

Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority

  • Ken Ampy* of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, Astyra Corporation
  • Eric S. Edwards* of Richmond, President and CEO, Phlow Corporation

*denotes reappointment