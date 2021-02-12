Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.

Secretariat of the CommonwealthBoard AppointmentsAdvisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention

Jeffrey D. Charity, Sr. of Chesapeake, Victim and Witness Advocate, Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney

Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists

Robin Bedenbaugh* of Midlothian, Senior Project Manager, Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC

Bennette D. Burks* of Richmond, Professional Engineer and Principal, 3-Engineering, LLC

David Hall* of Floyd, President, Soil and Environmental Technology Inc.

Alexis E. Jones* of Jarratt, Senior Environmentalist and Project Manager, Youngblood, Tyler & Associates, P.C.

of Jarratt, Senior Environmentalist and Project Manager, Youngblood, Tyler & Associates, P.C. R. Drew Thomas, CPG* of Front Royal, Engineering Geologist

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia

Dr. Rodney L. Berry of Richmond, Superintendent of Education, Virginia Department of Corrections

Board of Wildlife Resources

Michael Leon Boyd* of Vansant, Vice President, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Inc.

Rovelle Corniel Brown of Fluvanna, President, Millenium Security Company LLC

Tammy Jo Franklin Grimes of Big Stone Gap

of Big Stone Gap Tom Sadler* of Verona, Deputy Director, Marine Fish Conservation Network

Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission

Reeves W. Mahoney* of Norfolk, Senior Managing Member, Mahoney & Richmond, PLLC

The Honorable Chris Snead* of Hampton, Councilwoman, City of Hampton

Commission to Study Slavery and Subsequent De Jure and De Facto Racial and Economic Discrimination

Jody Lynn Allen, PhD of Ashland, Assistant Professor of History and Robert Francis Engs Director of The Lemon Project: A Journey of Reconciliation, William & Mary

Edward L. Ayers, PhD of Richmond and Charlottesville, Professor and President Emeritus, University of Richmond

Andrea Douglas, PhD of Charlottesville, Executive Director, Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

John W. Kinney, PhD of Ashland, Distinguished Professor, Virginia Union University

Cassandra L. Newby-Alexander, PhD of Chesapeake, Professor of History and Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Norfolk State University

Xavier Richardson of Fredericksburg, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Mary Washington Healthcare

Karen Sherry, PhD of Richmond, Curator, Virginia Museum of History and Culture

of Richmond, Curator, Virginia Museum of History and Culture Daniel P. Watkins, Esq. of Alexandria, Partner, Clare Locke LLP

Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel

Karl C. Colder of Ashburn, Retired Special Agent in Charge, United Stats Drug Enforcement Administration, President, Colder Allied Consulting, LLC and Teacher, Loudoun County Public Schools

Walter English, III of Arlington, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, City of Fairfax

Elizabeth Leffel, PhD* of Eagle Rock, President, Leffel Consulting Group

of Eagle Rock, President, Leffel Consulting Group Paula J. Loomis of Norfolk, Architect, The Urban Collaborative

Virginia Aviation Board

Alan Abbott* of Ashland, Owner, TeamLogic IT

Victoria Cox* of Falls Church, Senior Technical Advisor, Veracity Engineering

Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority

Ken Ampy* of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, Astyra Corporation

Eric S. Edwards* of Richmond, President and CEO, Phlow Corporation

*denotes reappointmentFull Release