Governor Northam Announces Aerospace Company to Expand in Newport News, Create 211 New Jobs

~ Aery Aviation to invest $15.3 million in new, 60,000-square-foot facility ~NEWPORT NEWS—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Aery Aviation, LLC, a full-service commercial and government services provider to the aerospace industry, will invest $15.3 million to expand its global headquarters in Newport News. The company will construct a new, 60,000-square-foot hangar facility with access to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport runway and an engineering technology center to expand capabilities in maintenance and modification services for its clients. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia for the project, which will create 211 new jobs.

“Hampton Roads’ rich history in aerospace and aviation provides an ideal backdrop for Aery Aviation to grow and become more successful than ever before,” said Governor Northam. “The region is home to world-class higher education and research institutions that have helped to advance the aerospace industry. We look forward to supporting Aery Aviation as it enters into its next phase of growth here in the Commonwealth.” Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Newport News, Aery Aviation provides aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions. These services support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments, and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery Aviation’s experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the demands in the aerospace industry. The company’s commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned Aery a reputation as a forward-thinking aviation company. Aery Aviation has developed more than 100 Supplemental Type Certificates and more than 500 airworthiness releases.

“The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport is a critical piece of our economy in Newport News and Hampton Roads, and this is welcome news as we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congressman Bobby Scott. “This investment will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.”

“Virginia businesses like Aery Aviation are at the forefront of advances in aerospace, aviation, and unmanned systems,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This expansion will position the company to further enhance its capabilities and technology. The aerospace industry has been a critical component of the Hampton Roads region’s economy for more than a century, and we look forward to Aery’s continued contributions to this thriving sector.”

“Aery has enjoyed the partnership with the Newport News community and airport staff over the last four years,” said Aery Aviation Executive Vice President Scott Beale. “Their collective support and pro-business environment persuaded Aery to invest more than $15 million into the construction, expansion, and upfit of the buildings for this new state-of-the-art facility, which also includes an investment in machinery, tools, furniture, fixtures, and business personal property. Aery is happy to call Newport News its home for decades to come.”

“I am excited to join the Commonwealth in announcing Aery Aviation’s expansion in Newport News,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “This new venture is a model for how states, localities, and public and private entities should develop strategic partnerships that meet business needs while creating opportunities for residents. The collaboration between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Newport News Economic Development Authority, and the Peninsula Airport Commission is helping Aery elevate its business and create the highly technical, well-paying job opportunities we seek for Newport News employees.” “The Hampton Roads Alliance congratulates Aery Aviation on its expansion and commends the City of Newport News and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for its work in securing this project,” said Hampton Roads Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Douglas L. Smith. “Aviation technology is a logical target industry for the Alliance, given the military presence in the region. The innovative technical services and solutions Aery Aviation provide the aerospace industry represent some of the key strengths of the Hampton Roads business ecosystem. The company’s success over the past five years is quite impressive, and we are thrilled that Aery Aviation will continue its growth in Newport News.” “We congratulate Aery for committing to the largest private monetary investment in the history of Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport,” said Peninsula Airport Commission Chairman Jay Joseph. “We are open for business and will continue to help the region grow and prosper.” “I am excited to see the expansion of Aery Aviation, LLC in Newport News,” said Senator Monty Mason. “Supporting existing businesses is so important to growing our state economy, and high-tech aeronautics, engineering, and maintenance jobs are great for the Virginia Peninsula. This is a big part of expanding one of the region’s most important assets, the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.”“This investment by Aery Aviation is a great thing for the Newport News community,” said Delegate Mike Mullin. “Aery has been a part of the community for several years now, and I’m excited to see the company’s continued growth, as well as the new jobs this expansion will create.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $280,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Newport News with the project. Aery Aviation is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

