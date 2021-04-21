Governor Northam Announces Amazon to Build Robotics Fulfillment Center in Henrico County, Hiring Over 1,000 New Employees

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Amazon continues to invest in Virginia with the launch of a new, state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center on 119 acres of ancillary land at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County. The company will construct a multi-story, 650,000-square-foot facility with innovative robotics technology, adding over 1,000 new jobs to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 27,000 full- and part-time employees in the Commonwealth. The facility will be the first of its kind in Central Virginia and is anticipated to launch in 2022. “Amazon continues to demonstrate confidence in Virginia by expanding and reinvesting in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “This new robotics fulfillment center in Henrico County is the latest milestone in the growing partnership between Amazon and Virginia, and reinforces our standing as both a technology hub and a leader in supply chain management. As we work to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic, we are grateful for Amazon’s commitment to supporting our communities and providing jobs to thousands of Virginians.” Amazon first launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2006 in Sterling. Since then, the company has grown its robust operations network to include more than 10 fulfillment and sortation centers and delivery stations. In addition to the company’s Arlington headquarters, Amazon also has 13 Whole Foods Market locations across the Commonwealth and three Prime Now Hubs. In March 2020, Amazon announced a robotics fulfillment center in Suffolk and a processing center (cross-dock) in Chesapeake. Both facilities are anticipated to launch later this year. “Virginia is uniquely positioned to provide Amazon with unparalleled access to national and global markets, as evidenced by the company’s state-of-the-art fulfillment centers across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Our transportation and logistics infrastructure provides businesses direct connectivity for distribution, one of many advantages Virginia boasts in the supply chain industry. We are proud to be home to much of Amazon’s continued growth, and we thank the company for its additional investment in the Commonwealth.”

Since 2010, Amazon’s investments have contributed an additional $17.5 billion to Virginia’s economy and helped create over 52,100 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires—from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. In addition, more than 48,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Virginia are selling to customers in Amazon’s store. “Amazon has been proud to call Virginia home since 2006,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “Collectively it takes a strong workforce and local support network to serve our customers across the Commonwealth and the region. The launch of this state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Central Virginia will create more than 1,000 jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits starting on the first day of employment. I’m excited to see Virginians continue to excel at Amazon, building better and brighter futures.” Amazon offers highly competitive pay and benefits starting on the first day of employment. The company provides a starting wage of $15 an hour and offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, including full health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launch, over 1,600 employees in Virginia have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming, and radiology, among others. In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority, The Port of Virginia, and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Amazon is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Thank you to Amazon for selecting Henrico County for one of its world-class e-commerce facilities,” said Frank Thornton, Henrico County Supervisor representing the Fairfield District. “The site is an ideal location for a major e-commerce operation, and we thank the Richmond Raceway team for connecting us to Amazon and Hillwood Partners. We know Amazon strives for the highest level of customer satisfaction and with Henrico’s workforce offering all backgrounds and skill levels, Amazon will succeed.”

“We are proud to be a part of Henrico County and the Richmond business community,” stated Lesa Kennedy, Executive Vice Chair of NASCAR. “Amazon is an important partner for the Commonwealth of Virginia and we know they will be a great community partner for Henrico County. We look forward to the success of this outstanding facility and the incredible opportunity it will create for years to come.”

“Amazon’s growing presence in Virginia is helping create jobs, fuel the state’s economy, and build the amount of cargo moving through The Port of Virginia,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “The company’s strategic decision to build a new fulfillment center in Henrico County allows Amazon to better serve its customers while capitalizing on the supply chain efficiencies and service delivery the port offers. We value Amazon’s partnership and are looking forward to growing this collaborative and beneficial relationship.”

“We are thrilled that Amazon has recognized Greater Richmond as a top logistics location by selecting Henrico County for this new state-of-the-art robotics facility,” said Leslie Haley, Chair of the Greater Richmond Partnership and Chesterfield County Supervisor. “This is the latest among Amazon’s major investments in the region and will provide much-needed jobs for our residents.”

“I am extremely pleased that Amazon chose our community for its new fulfillment center,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby. “Henrico County has become a top destination for the technology industry and now the e-commerce industry. Amazon’s decision to invest and locate its newest facility here speaks volumes to the collective efforts the Commonwealth and Henrico County provide in our efforts to build an economy that is both innovative and diverse.”

