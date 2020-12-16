Governor Northam Announces eHealth Technologies to Create 160 New Jobs in Scott County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that eHealth Technologies, Inc., a provider of medical record and image retrieval and clinical intelligence services, will invest $375,000 to establish a new customer support center in Scott County. This initiative will create 160 new jobs. “The growth of telehealth during the pandemic has created an increased demand for companies like eHealth Technologies that provide innovative solutions to streamline health information and enhance patient care,” said Governor Northam.

“Southwest Virginia is proactively working with its higher education partners to equip the workforce with 21st-century skills, and this announcement is a reflection of that progress. We thank eHealth Technologies for creating 160 new jobs in Scott County, and stand ready to support their success as they work to deliver much-needed services to hospital systems and healthcare organizations across the nation.”

eHealth Technologies is a leading provider of clinical information

services for recently diagnosed, chronically ill patients needing to be

admitted for hospital care on an expedited basis in the United States.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with employees worldwide, eHealth

Technologies serves more than half of the nation’s top 100 hospitals,

including 17 of the top 20 U.S. News & World Report 2020-2021 Honor Roll

Hospitals. eHealth Technologies enables institutions to reduce the time

from referral to first appointment by as much as 80 percent. The company’s

eHealth Connect® platform offers the easiest and fastest way to get a

patient’s external records, images, and pathology slides in the hands of

the clinical team. By opening a site in Virginia, eHealth Technologies

will further diversify its operations and create system redundancies to

benefit its customers.

“Scott County and Southwest Virginia are committed to providing the infrastructure and workforce to ensure that tech companies like eHealth Technologies can succeed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This great project is evidence of the growing trend of global businesses diversifying operations in lower-cost regions, and we are confident that eHealth Technologies will thrive in Southwest Virginia.”

“This expansion in Southwest Virginia is the right next step in our strategic growth plan,” said Jeff Markin, CEO of eHealth Technologies. “We appreciate the support received from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission-backed InvestSWVA team, and we

are excited to grow our partnerships around the Commonwealth of Virginia.



This Scott County expansion will enable eHealth Technologies to strengthen

our focus on helping the clinicians we serve get seamless access to the

healthcare information they need—when they need it—for the benefit of

patients receiving critical care.” In 2019, Virginia-based Aldrich

Capital Partners became the parent company of eHealth Technologies,

providing support for business expansion and development.

Aldrich Capital Partners supports disruptive innovation in healthcare IT, fintech, and application software by investing equity capital in privately held growing companies. Founded by serial entrepreneurs and investors, Aldrich Capital brings its portfolio companies strategic guidance and a broad set of relationships that enable them to reach their growth potential. Aldrich Capital is committed to supporting entrepreneurs in geographies outside traditional investment hot spots, where Aldrich believes fundamentally sound businesses can be built and communities can be positively impacted.



“During strategic planning sessions with the executive team at eHealth

Technologies, we identified the need to open a new office location to

support our ambitious growth goals,” said Mirza Baig, Founding Partner of

Aldrich Capital Partners. “We evaluated numerous options and are proud to

announce Southwest Virginia will be home to our fourth ACP site in the

state. After investments in Richmond-based Paymerang and Hampton

Roads-based Decisions.com, we are looking forward to building multiple,

world-class teams in Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Scott County, InvestSWVA, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a New Company Incentive Program grant of $626,500, which will be provided by the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund (COF). Eligible companies that meet statutory investment and employment requirements in traded sector industries looking to establish a new presence in Virginia are offered potential access to the COF as part of the New Company Incentive Program. eHealth Technologies represents the first company in Virginia to benefit from the New Company Incentive Program. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $94,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project, and eHealth Technologies is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development. “Scott County is ready to play a key role in eHealth Technologies’ strategic growth plan,” said Danny Mann, Chairman of the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

“We appreciate being part of a team effort over the last year to attract

eHealth Technologies to Southwest Virginia as it expands its operation and

continues to deliver top-notch service to hospital systems across the

country.” “We are proud to welcome eHealth Technologies to our county

and the region,” said Roger Fraysier, Chairman of the Scott County

Economic Development Authority. “The company’s healthcare focus and

patient-driven mission will be an asset to the region, and our workforce

is ready to meet the demands of these well-paying jobs. Thanks to our

partners who assisted us in making this expansion a reality.”



“I welcome the arrival of eHealth Technologies in Scott County,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “As a provider of medical record services to hospitals nationwide and in Virginia, eHealth Technologies will deliver new

employment opportunities for our region’s workers.



Its choice to locate in Scott County indicates the economic advantages our region offers.” “eHealth Technologies’ decision to expand its operation to Southwest Virginia underscores the region’s strategic advantages and the strength of our workforce,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore, Chairman of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. “We are proud to have worked along with InvestSWVA and Mountain Empire Community College to guide eHealth Technologies leadership over the last year to ensure they selected Scott County for this key expansion. This project demonstrates that

Southwest Virginia is a location of choice for companies looking to

diversify their operations.”

“eHealth Technologies has made a strategic decision to expand its worldwide operation in Southwest Virginia,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “Our workforce, particularly in health information management, is second to none. I am proud that our legislative delegation and InvestSWVA team took the lead in advising eHealth Technologies’ leadership to invest in our community and our people. The company’s mission and patient-driven work makes this announcement a proud moment for the region.”

“eHealth Technologies will be a game changer for talent development in Southwest Virginia,” said Dr. Kris Westover, President of Mountain Empire Community College. “Mountain Empire Community College has a successful track record of preparing the region’s workforce for careers in health information management, and we are proud to partner with eHealth

Technologies on developing a well-trained workforce that will ensure the

highest level of customer service and, ultimately, patient care.”