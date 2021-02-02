Governor Northam Announces Expansion of Fairfax County Information Technology Company to Create 296 New Jobs

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Kreative Technologies, LLC, a leader in information systems design, development, integration, and sustainment for the federal health care industry, will invest $1.5 million to expand its operation at 4114 Legato Road in Fairfax County. The company will more than quadruple its current workforce of 67 with the creation of 296 new jobs. “Kreative Technologies is a homegrown Virginia company, and its recent exponential growth illustrates how businesses of all sizes can find success in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “We are thrilled that Kreative Technologies will be increasing its workforce substantially with nearly 300 new jobs in Fairfax County, where the company will continue to benefit from the dynamic tech talent pipeline in Northern Virginia.” Founded in 2013, Kreative Technologies, LLC is a small disadvantaged business that is certified in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program. The company’s goal is to deliver sound information systems and security management within the federal health care industry. Kreative’s software engineers have experience in designing and implementing enterprise solutions for both commercial and federal environments. The company prides itself on being subject matter experts on computing technology, both from a hardware and software perspective, and having a wealth of knowledge for arenas including health care, finance, defense, civilian, and commercial markets. The company moved its corporate offices to Fairfax County in 2019, where it has maintained a growing presence and expansion of personnel. Kreative outgrew its space within its first year and upgraded to an 11,000-square-foot facility that was completed in early 2020. “It is exciting to watch this tech startup company continue to expand in our Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Virginia boasts the second-largest technology workforce in the nation, and we are proud to support Kreative Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, a valuable resource that helps ensure a skilled labor pool for corporate partners as they grow.” “At Kreative Technologies, we are constantly striving to meet our customers’ missions by transforming their vision into reality, and we empower our clients to shape the future by cultivating creativity and harnessing the power of technology,” said Kreative CEO Adnan Karimi. “Located in the heart of Fairfax, it is critical to our ongoing collaboration to be close to our customer base. The region is well-known for being a hub for tech-savvy talent, both ready and able to take on the challenges of tomorrow. As we continue on our business growth trajectory, we anticipate an expansion in our home base through acquisitions and growing our exceptional relationships with our current clients, while engaging superior talent as a Virginia employer. Kreative has onboarded 38 new employees since our offices closed due to COVID-19 in March 2020. These crucial additions will allow Kreative to deliver even more customer-centric solutions in a region recognized for innovation and dedication to technology.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) to secure the project for Virginia, and will support Kreative Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. “We are delighted to see Kreative Technologies expanding so significantly, because its focus on secure information systems and health IT is a perfect match for the tech talent pipeline that we are attracting and growing in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia,” said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “We are proud of this vote of confidence in our business climate.” “The Virginia Small Business Financing Authority has worked with Kreative Technologies to access the Small Business Jobs Grant Fund since 2015,” said Jennifer Mayton, Acting Director of SBSD, which manages the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority. “We have made a total of six grants to support the initial expansion in Fairfax County, resulting in 65 new, full-time jobs created. Our relationship with Kreative Technologies and their positive growth trajectory created a bridge for collaboration between SBSD and VEDP to continue our mission to assist small businesses in Virginia.” “I want to congratulate Kreative Technologies, LLC on their continued success as they expand their headquarters operations in my legislative district,” said Delegate Mark Keam. “Even in a global pandemic impacting the economy, Kreative Technologies relies on its unique competencies to offer innovative enterprise solutions, and this business model is allowing more talented professionals to find good jobs right here in Fairfax.”