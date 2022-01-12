Governor Northam Announces IT Consulting Firm to Create 125 New Jobs in Richmond

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Intact Technology, a software consulting and managed services firm, will invest $1.5 million to establish a second Virginia location in the City of Richmond.

The Fairfax County-based company announced its headquarters expansion in Reston in October 2021, and will now expand its footprint in the Commonwealth to support increased demand for its services. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Washington, D.C. for the project, which will create 125 new jobs.

“Virginia has emerged as one of North America’s premier locations for the tech sector due to our competitive operating costs, top-ranked higher education system, and skilled workforce,” said Governor Northam. “Intact Technology’s decision to open a second location speaks volumes to the many industry advantages offered by the Commonwealth, and we look forward to the company’s success in the City of Richmond with this new venture.”

Intact Technology empowers IT leaders to deliver meaningful business outcomes through adoption-focused IT software consulting and managed services. By reducing risk for its customers and dramatically increasing the speed at which new capabilities can be delivered, Intact has helped some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies accelerate their digital transformations.

The company relocated its headquarters from Greenbelt, Maryland to Reston in 2020. That same year, Intact was named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s Tech 100 list. The list recognizes groundbreaking companies, leaders, and innovators within the Greater Washington region’s technology community. Intact was voted as a Top Workplace by the Washington Post in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, and was a Moxie Award finalist in 2021.

Intact is also active in its community, supporting more than 20 charitable organizations that are meaningful to Intact team members. This includes organizations like Feeding America, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, St. Jude, and Merit America.

“Intact Technology’s new facility in Richmond represents its second expansion in six months, reflecting the company’s steady and impressive growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Virginia boasts the highest concentration of tech talent in the country, something innovative firms like Intact have taken notice of, and we thank the company for its continued commitment to the Commonwealth.”

“Federal agencies and the Fortune 1000 can’t afford to continue working with traditional IT consulting models,” said Jesse White, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Technology. “Intact delivers a subscription-based, outcome-focused managed service that is unique in the IT services industry. We prioritize people and results, and our model is fast, flexible, adoption-focused, and contractually guarantees customer outcomes. We deliver tremendous value to customers and employees, and we have found fertile and supportive ground to nurture and grow our game-changing approach right here in Virginia. It has been a pleasure to work in partnership with the talented and thoughtful people within the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Richmond, and the Greater Richmond Partnership to find the right home for our continued growth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Richmond with the project. Intact Technology is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We’re thrilled that Intact Technology chose to locate its second Virginia office here and create 125 well-paying jobs in the City of Richmond,” said Mayor Levar M. Stoney. “Intact’s progressive workplace and commitment to corporate citizenship are a good match for our diverse and talented workforce, which is attracted to our city for its high quality of life. We’re excited to welcome Intact to our burgeoning corporate IT sector, and look forward to its growth and years of prosperous partnership.” “Greater Richmond is becoming a destination for tech-led firms who value quality of life and affordability,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “We’re proud to add Intact Technology to our mature sector of 2,400 IT, software, and data center service providers.” “Intact Technologies’ expansion into the City of Richmond is a major step forward in Richmond’s growth as a tech hub, benefiting the entire region,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “I am so excited to hear of Intact Technology’s expansion in the City of Richmond,” said Delegate Jeff M. Bourne. “Intact is at the forefront of digital transformation and I am proud they have chosen to call Richmond home.”

