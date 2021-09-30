Governor Northam Announces Italian Cured Meats Producer to Establish First U.S. Operation in Virginia

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Italy-based Veronesi Holding S.p.A., a leading manufacturer and producer of cured meats, will establish its first U.S. production operation. This investment in Rockingham County will create more than 150 new jobs over the next four years. The company plans to explore the possibility of working with smaller Virginia farms for its American production needs.

Located on 75.8 acres in the county’s Innovation Village, the new facility will be used to age, process, and package the company’s products for distribution, increasing its cured meat and charcuterie customer base in the U.S. market. Governor Northam and his staff met with company officials in Italy during his first international trade and marketing mission in July 2018.

“We are pleased that Veronesi Holding S.p.A. chose Virginia, the home of nearly 900 internationally owned businesses, to grow in the U.S.,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s sophisticated infrastructure and world-class transportation network are key assets that attract global businesses looking to expand into new markets. We welcome one of Europe’s leading food and beverage companies to Virginia and Rockingham County and look forward to its success in the Commonwealth.” Veronesi Holding S.p.A is an Italian privately traded company headquartered in Verona, Italy with more than €3.1 billion in sales in 2020 and 9,000 employees. The company is among the top five Fast Moving Consumer Groups in Italy and is the largest vertically integrated poultry and hog producer in the country. Its products range from feed to fresh meats and cured meats. Veronesi has grown through its brands, AIA and Negroni, which are regarded as top names in the Italian agroindustry throughout Europe and across the globe. Negroni has been a leader in the premium delicatessen meats market for over a century.

“Veronesi Holding S.p.A.’s new U.S. operation is a substantial addition to Virginia’s diverse food and beverage processing sector and is a perfect fit for the Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The state-of-the-art facility in Rockingham County will enable the company to build on its centuries-old legacy of high-quality products, and we thank Veronesi for choosing the Commonwealth for this major investment.”

“Virginia’s centuries-old agricultural industry is rich and diverse, making the Commonwealth the perfect new home for a company like Veronesi, which has a long and diverse agricultural history of its own,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “Like Virginia’s world class wines and Veronesi’s premier charcuterie, the company and the commonwealth are indeed a perfect pairing. I look forward to connecting Veronesi with Virginia farmers so they can write a new chapter of quality and tradition in both of their agricultural histories.”

“This is a very ambitious project for us and it marks an important step for our company,” said Veronesi Holding S.p.A Chief Executive Officer Luigi Fasoli. “We want to start a new chapter in our history and establish in this country our first-ever production site for cured meats abroad, offering Americans all our expertise with the maximum freshness and quality. It is with great enthusiasm that we chose Virginia, where we found all the necessary ingredients to live our American dream.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and the Port of Virginia to secure this project for Virginia. Based on the company’s planned investment of approximately $100 million and creation of more than 150 new jobs over the next four years, Governor Northam approved a $3.8 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockingham County with the project. Veronesi Holding is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. “Rockingham County is excited to work with Veronesi as the company establishes its agricultural presence in the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rick Chandler. “This new project adds to the diverse agricultural industry of Rockingham, and we are thankful for the investment into our community and more than 150 new jobs.”

“The Shenandoah Valley Partnership is extremely excited to welcome Veronesi to Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay A. Langston, Ph.D. “Its brands have a very high reputation for premium charcuterie, thus its expectations for a location were equally stringent. The need for robust food and beverage infrastructure is exceedingly important, particularly for the successful launch of an international brand in the U.S. Working with Rockingham County, we have shown that the depth of our international-level infrastructure has allowed global success to grow here in the Valley. We are excited to welcome the company to our international food and beverage sector.” “When a world-wide brand like Veronesi Holding S.p.A. decides to build its first U.S. production facility in Virginia, it sends a very positive message about our business climate,” said Virginia Port Authority Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “We are ready to collaborate with Veronesi Holding, help build its business, and serve as its gateway for trade in the U.S. This is another example of what a pro-business environment that is supported by a world-class port can achieve.”

“Thanks to Veronesi Holding for working in partnership with the Commonwealth, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and Rockingham County,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “We welcome this new business to the Shenandoah Valley. This project will provide more job opportunities for our citizens and partnerships with small farms, which will be an enormous benefit to our region.” “This is an exciting announcement for the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg communities,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “Veronesi Holding S.p.A.’s desire to make such a substantial investment right here in the Shenandoah Valley is once again a testament to the strength of our workforce, the high quality of life that we have to offer, and the importance of the agriculture industry to our future success.”

