Governor Northam Announces New Measures to Slow COVID-19 Spread

Governor Ralph Northam yesterday announced targeted measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 as new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in all areas of the Commonwealth. Executive Order Seventy-Two directs Virginians to stay at home between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., implements a universal mask requirement and lowers the limit on social gatherings from 25 people to 10 people. The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 14 and remain in place through January 31, 2021, unless rescinded or amended. These new measures do not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements and are not included in this limit.

In addition, the Newport News Public Library is moving to curbside and online services only beginning Monday, December 14, and all branches will be closed to the public. Patrons can place holds on physical items like books, DVDs and video games through the online catalog, and, once notified th at the hold is ready, call to arrange a pickup date and time. Visit NNPL’s Curbside Pick-Up page to review the process. Library materials can be returned via book drops at each branch. Patrons can also access NNPL’s online collecti on of eBooks, digital audiobooks, online courses, and streaming movies, TV and music. The library will continue their robust schedule of virtual programming. For more information, visit www.library.nnva.gov. While the trends in Virginia are better than most of the country, it is important we take action now to slow the spread of this virus to protect lives, support those on the front line battling the virus and prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Virginia is currently averaging more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from a statewide peak of approximately 1,200 in May. There have been 4,449 COVID cases in Newport News since March, 173 hospitalizations and 58 deaths. Yesterday, there were 41 new cases reported in the city, up from 39 the previous day. We must each do our part – wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines, wash your hands frequently and avoid large gatherings. The following are Governor Northam’s mitigation measures that will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 14:



Modified Stay at Home Order: All individuals in Virginia must remain at their place of residence between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Exceptions include obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work and seeking medical attention.

Universal mask requirement: All Virginians ages five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. This order expands the current statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since May 29, and requires all individuals aged five and over to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public settings outside of their own household. These changes are consistent with new CDC guidelines, released December 4, which recommend universal wearing of face coverings.

Reduction in social gatherings: All social gatherings must be limited to 10 individuals, down from the current cap of 25 people. Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings.

Continued limits on dining establishments: Virginia restaurants are currently governed by strict social distancing and sanitization requirements, which remain in place. The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol remains prohibited after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms must close by midnight.

Teleworking: Employees that can telework are strongly encouraged to do so.

For information about COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

Ferguson Donated Washer and Dryer Put toGood Use at Day Service Center

Kermit Watson has been a client of the Four Oaks Day Service Center since its opening in 2018. He has been able to take advantage of the various support resources offered at the center, shower facilities, and computer access. Mr. Watson also assisted staff by cleaning the clothing closet, washing clothing donations, and re-stocking cleaning products to support the laundry services, and was particularly appreciative of the Clean Comfort laundry services available at the Day Center, including a new washer and dryer set donated by Ferguson Enterprises through its Ferguson Cares program. Earlier this year, the Day Service Center, with 80+ daily visitors, was in need of additional laundry equipment to support the high usage. Staff reached out to Ferguson and Ferguson Cares with the request and th ey responded with the generous donation. “We are extremely grateful to Ferguson for this new laundry equipment,” said Four Oaks Executive Director Quincy White. “Newport News is fortunate to have corporate citizens like Ferguson support our efforts to provide services to those who are experiencing homelessness.” Mr. Watson’s shelter needs are currently being met by the Peninsula Rescue Mission, but he still volunteers his time for Clean Comfort at the center. The Four Oaks Day Service Center is a beacon of hope and opportunity in the heart of Newport News that helps people transition out of homelessness into employment, stable housing and independence. For more information, visit the Four Oaks Day Service Center website.