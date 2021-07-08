Governor Northam Announces Over $21 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced more than $21 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 24 projects across Virginia, creating or preserving 1,266 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households. The funding will improve access to affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units. “Quality, affordable housing is the key to advancing equity, opportunity, and economic prosperity in every corner of our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “The Affordable and Special Needs Housing program is an important resource for increasing access to safe and sustainable housing for low-income families, individuals with disabilities, and Virginians experiencing homelessness.” The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) administers Affordable and Special Needs Housing (ASNH) loans, which combine state and federal resources to provide a simplified and comprehensive application process. Funding comes from four main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF), the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF), and Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency (HIEE) funds. In this round, DHCD awarded approximately $1.6 million in HOME funding, $1.1 million in NHTF funding, $12.6 million in VHTF funding, and $6.2 million in HIEE funding. Governor Northam and the General Assembly invested an historic $70.7 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year, which provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing, and increase homeownership. VHTF is a key source of financing to support moderate- and-low-income families in addition to providing homeless reduction grants for rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness. “Providing housing stability and supporting programs to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring is more important now than ever as we turn the corner from this pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These loans will fill gaps in financing to make safe and affordable housing for our most vulnerable populations possible, which in turn strengthens our communities, our economy, and improves the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth.” ASNH loans are awarded through a competitive process. Forty-one applications requesting over $45 million were received for this round of funding. Proposals were reviewed, evaluated, and scored with proposals ranked and award offers recommended to the highest-ranking proposals based on funding availability. The funded projects will leverage over $307 million in additional federal, state, local, and private lending resources. 2021 Spring Affordable and Special Needs Housing Awardees: Friendship Court Phase I | Piedmont Housing Alliance$1,500,000 (HIEE)$200,000 (NHTF)$200,000 (VHTF)City of Charlottesville Friendship Court Phase I is the new construction of 106 units in the phased redevelopment of the existing Friendship Court site in Charlottesville. This new construction will occur in greenspace so there will be no displacement during construction, and it will consist of both stacked townhomes and a multi-family building. Friendship Court was previously awarded funds through a competitive ASNH application, and this additional application supports the implementation of Zero Energy Ready Homes and Passive House certification standards, as well as permanent supportive housing units, which will provide select tenants with additional wraparound services on site. Premier Circle Permanent Supportive Housing | Virginia Supportive Housing$900,000 (VHTF)$560,000 (HIEE)Albemarle County Premier Circle Permanent Supportive Housing is the construction of 80 units for formerly homeless and low-income adults from the Charlottesville region. Each studio unit will be approximately 350 square feet and contain a kitchen and full bathroom, and resident amenities include phone and computer rooms, laundry facilities, a fitness area, and free Wi-Fi. The building will have staff offices for on-site supportive services and property management, a front desk staffed 16 hours per day, and a night monitor unit. The entire building will meet Universal Design standards and EarthCraft Gold certification. Southwood Affordable Homeownership | Greater Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity$1,400,000 (VHTF)Albemarle County Southwood Affordable Homeownership is the construction of 16 single-family condo units, five single-family attached townhome units, four single-family duplex units, and one single-family detached unit. The 26 new homes will be constructed in the existing Southwood mobile home park and serve families relocating from substandard mobile homes in the park. The homes will serve residents at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). Braddock Four Senior | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing$700,000 (VHTF)$655,000 (HIEE)Fairfax County Braddock Four Senior is the new construction of a four-story building housing 44 senior housing units. All residents will have in-unit washers and dryers, free Wi-Fi, and access to a business center, fitness room, and wellness suite. The building will have on-site property management and leasing, bilingual resident services, and active outreach to residents at risk of eviction to enable immediate and long-term stability. All units are accessible via Universal Design and are available to seniors with incomes less than 60 percent of the AMI. Braddock Four will be co-located with another senior housing community, Braddock Nine Senior. Braddock Nine Senior | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing$700,000 (VHTF)$555,000 (HIEE)Fairfax County Braddock Nine Senior is the new construction of a four-story building housing 36 senior housing units. All residents will have in-unit washers and dryers, free Wi-Fi, and access to a business center, fitness room, and wellness center. The building will have on-site property management and leasing, bilingual resident services, and active outreach to residents at risk of eviction to enable immediate and long-term stability. All units are accessible via Universal Design. Four units will be available to very-low income seniors with incomes less than 30 percent of the AMI, 14 will be available to those with incomes less than 50 percent of the AMI, and the remaining will be reserved for seniors with incomes less than 60 percent of the AMI. Bickerstaff Crossing | Surber Development and Consulting, LLC$637,052 (VHTF)$590,835 (HIEE)Henrico County Bickerstaff Crossing is the new construction of one building containing 60 two- and three-bedroom rental units serving individuals or families earning less than 30, 50, and 60 percent of the AMI. All units will be built to meet Universal Design standards and with Energy Star appliances, and five units will be fully accessible and marketed to individuals with disabilities. The building will be EarthCraft certified, contain community space, an on-site leasing office, and shared laundry, and each unit will have washer and dryer connections. Through its established adult programs, nonprofit Soar365 will provide support services and training and education programs to residents. The building will be served by a Tenants Council. Powhatan Terrace Townhomes | Housing Partnership, Inc.$700,000 (VHTF)$500,000 (NHTF)James City County Powhatan Terrace Townhomes is the new construction of 36 two- and three-bedroom rental townhomes spread across six two-story buildings, one of which includes a community room with free Wi-Fi for residents. The site also features a playground, greenspace, and a walking path. Five units will meet Universal Design requirements and all buildings will meet Energy Star standards. Colonial Behavioral Health will provide permanent supportive housing services to residents with intellectual or developmental disabilities or serious mental illness. Housing and financial counseling services will be available to all residents. The development will serve individuals and families with incomes less than 60 percent of the AMI. Poplar Creek Homes 2 | Southside Outreach Group$900,000 (HOME)$270,000 (HIEE)Town of South Boston Poplar Creek Homes 2 is the new construction of 16 duplexes that will have 32 units of rental housing in a new subdivision. These two-story units will be comprised of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes on a 1/5 acre lot with their own driveways and will meet EarthCraft Gold standards and the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Homes program. South First Phase One | Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority$434,000 (HIEE)$250,000 (NHTF)$250,000 (VHTF)City of CharlottesvilleSouth First Street Phase One is the new construction of 62 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment units across three garden-style apartment buildings. The development includes substantial indoor community resource space programmed and designed by residents. Outdoor amenity spaces and access to trails and recreational space along Pollack’s Branch will be available for residents and the surrounding community. The buildings will be EarthCraft Gold certified, meet passive-house standards, and support a photovoltaic array.Newport Gardens | The Hanson Company$850,000 (VHTF)City of Norfolk Newport Gardens is the new construction of 50 apartments in the Park Place neighborhood. The single building of one- and two-bedroom apartments will be EnergyStar-certified and include a gym, community space, and laundry facilities. Individual units will have granite countertops, hardwood floors, and ceramic tile as well as full size appliances and washer and dryer connections. Crescent Halls | Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority$735,000 (HIEE)$100,000 (VHTF)City of Charlottesville Crescent Halls is the substantial rehabilitation of an eight-story building comprised of 105 apartment units for lower-income seniors in Charlottesville. This renovation includes new unit layouts, finishes, plumbing fixtures and appliances, building-wide mechanical systems and windows, elevator modernization, and roofing that will support a photovoltaic array. The renovated units will continue to serve seniors and disabled residents, providing better access through the retrofitting of 11 units that will include roll-in showers, grab bars, roll under sinks, and front controls on ranges. Renovations will also address necessary repairs to asphalt paving and create accessible parking and building routes. Holly Court | Community Housing Partners$700,000 (VHTF)Lancaster County Holly Court is the substantial rehabilitation of 40 one-bedroom senior apartments across three one-story buildings in Kilmarnock. All units will meet Universal Design standards and five units will have additional design for accessibility under Section 504. Two units will be designed to serve residents with hearing or visual impairments. Improvements include a new roof, gutters, and downspouts, replacement of cabinets, countertops, appliances, lighting and bath fixtures, installation of low-flow faucets, shower heads, and toilets as well as the replacement of the existing HVAC and water heater systems. The building will be EarthCraft Gold certified. Goose Creek Crossing | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC$700,000 (VHTF)Augusta County Goose Creek Crossing is the new construction of 116 units of two- and three-bedroom rental apartments across a 6.6 acre site in Staunton. The site will include a community building with an exercise area, computer room, laundry facilities, and management and maintenance offices. A playground and picnic shelter for residents will be on site and Commonwealth Catholic Charities will provide resident services such as homeownership and financial counseling and employment services. All buildings in the development will be EarthCraft Gold certified for efficiency.Oak Terrace | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC$700,000 (VHTF)City of Suffolk Oak Terrace is the new construction of 120 two- and three-bedroom apartments across five three-story buildings in Suffolk. The construction will be built to EarthCraft standards and include a playground and picnic shelter, a community building with laundry facilities, a computer room, and exercise area. Forty units will meet Universal Design requirements, and 12 units will be ADA-compliant with three units equipped to serve individuals with sensory impairments. Commonwealth Catholic Charities will provide financial coaching and education and employment services to tenants. Aaron Mills Apartments | Landmark Asset Services, Inc.$700,000 (VHTF)City of Martinsville Aaron Mills Apartments is the new construction of 52 one- and two-bedroom senior apartments in a single building. Every unit and all common areas will meet Universal Design standards, and the building will be EarthCraft certified. The site includes a community room with free Wi-Fi, a business center with computers and printer, an exercise room, on-site laundry facilities, a covered picnic shelter with tables and a grill, and planting gardens. Units will be equipped with LED light fixtures, energy efficient appliances and mechanical systems, front-control ranges, and in-unit washer and dryer hookups. Brook Villas | Mark-Dana Corporation$175,000 (HIEE)$175,000 (HOME)$175,000 (NHTF)$175,000 (VHTF)Henrico County Brook Villas is the new construction of 84 units of one-, two-, and three-bedroom low-rise apartments in Henrico County. The apartments will be built to EarthCraft Gold standards and all 28 first floor units will meet Universal Design requirements. All apartments will be built to allow high speed internet connectivity and will have washer and dryer connections. Community laundry machines will be provided and there will be on-site leasing, a community room and fitness facilities, and financial counseling and job search services available to tenants. Magnolia Place Apartments | TM Associates Management, Inc.$700,000 (VHTF)Nottoway County Magnolia Place Apartments is the substantial rehabilitation of 56 one-bedroom senior garden-style apartments. All units will be renovated to meet Universal Design standards and will have a dishwasher. Renovations include structural work, installation of free Wi-Fi in the community building, and apartments will have WaterSense fixtures and EnergyStar appliances installed to complement the new mechanical systems, cabinets, vanities, countertops, fixtures, and appliances. The buildings will be EarthCraft Gold certified. This development will continue to serve seniors with incomes less than 50 percent of the AMI. Dupuy Road Project | Maggie Walker Community Land Trust$700,000 (VHTF)Chesterfield County Dupuy Road is the new construction of 10 three-bedroom, single family affordable homes on the site of the former Ettrick Elementary School Annex. These homes will be built in partnership with project:Homes to meet EarthCraft standards. The site will include the installation of a road, utilities, walking paths, and greenspace. Quarry Station | Wesley Housing$700,000 (VHTF)City of Manassas Quarry Station is the substantial rehabilitation of 79 units of existing one- and two-bedroom senior apartments. This renovation allows for individuals with incomes less than 40 percent of the AMI to qualify for further reduction in rent while also increasing livability of the building. The renovation scope will include improvements to HVAC systems, installation of new water-saving fixtures, improvements to the accessibility and durability of common area spaces, the addition of a single one-bedroom unit, and upgrades to the parking lot and outdoor areas. Lambert Landing II | Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.$700,000 (VHTF)Chesterfield County Lambert Landing II is the new construction of 48 family apartment units comprised of 40 two-bedroom apartments and eight three-bedroom units in a single four-story garden apartment building. The apartments will have an open layout, ample storage and closets, and unit amenities including central air conditioning, dishwashers, garbage disposals, and full-size kitchen appliances. The building will be EnergyStar certified. Cool Lane Apartments | Virginia Supportive Housing$602,000 (HIEE)Henrico County Cool Lane Apartments is the adaptive re-use of a vacant building in Henrico County. Virginia Supportive Housing will renovate the former assisted living facility into permanent supportive housing for homeless and low-income individuals. The existing structure will be redesigned and adapted to create 86 units for homeless and low-income individuals earning less than 50 percent of the AMI from Henrico County and the City of Richmond. Canterbury Subdivision Phase II | Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity$500,000 (HOME)City of Fredericksburg Canterbury Subdivision Phase II is the new construction of five single-family homes in the Mayfield neighborhood in Fredericksburg. To accommodate five new affordable homes in the existing market-rate community, the neighborhood streets, including power lines, the sewer system, and the road will be extended. Homes will be built to EnergyStar standards, lowering the ongoing costs to homeowners, and will be sold to families making less than 60 percent of the AMI. Homebuyers will be provided with pre- and post-closing homeownership and financial counseling and will perform ‘sweat equity’ to contribute to the construction of their home. Oak Street Aging in Place | Community Havens, Inc.$400,000 (VHTF)City of Manassas Oak Street Aging in Place is the new construction of a single-level, fully ADA-accessible home with six bedrooms and adjoining baths. The site already serves five individuals in a two-story home that is not ADA-compliant. This new construction will serve individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities who have escalating needs as they age. Residents will be able to participate in activities such as gardening and meal preparation. Once demolition of the older structure is complete, residents will have ample space for yard games and activities. Fairview Town Homes Energy Efficiency | Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence, Inc.$84,000 (HIEE)Town of Wytheville The Fairview Town Homes Energy Efficiency project will create 12 two-bedroom units with four units reserved for permanent supportive housing. These townhomes will be part of a larger 51-unit redevelopment effort at the former Woodlawn School. The permanent supportive housing services will be provided through a memorandum of understanding with Mount Rogers Community Services.