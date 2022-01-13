Governor Northam Announces Over $60 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans

RICHMOND – Governor Ralph Northam today announced more than $60 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 42 projects across the Commonwealth, creating or preserving 2,552 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households. The funding will improve access to energy efficient affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units. “Quality, affordable housing is essential to building vibrant communities and ensuring every Virginian has the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor Northam. “We must keep investing in the Commonwealth’s stock of affordable housing, and the Affordable and Special Needs Housing programs will continue to be a vitally important resource for vulnerable Virginians. In addition to its tremendous work supporting affordable housing, community development, and other priorities, DHCD has led our programs to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.” The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, which combine state and federal resources to provide a simplified and comprehensive application process. Funding comes from four main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the National Housing Trust Fund, the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, and Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency funds. Governor Northam and the General Assembly invested a historic $55 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year. VHTF provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing and increase homeownership. This funding is a key source of financing for these affordable housing initiatives to support moderate-and-low-income families, as well as supporting homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness. “Housing stability is more important now than it has ever been as we turn the corner on this pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These projects will help address the affordable housing needs of the Commonwealth, protect our most vulnerable, strengthen our communities, and support our economy.” Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans are awarded through a competitive process. Fifty-five applications requesting more than $79 million were received for this round of funding. Proposals were reviewed, evaluated, and scored with proposals ranked and award offers recommended to the highest-ranking proposals based on funding availability. The funded projects will leverage over $651 million in additional federal, state, local and private lending resources. 2021 Fall Affordable and Special Needs Housing Awardees: ASPIRE | TRG Community Development LLC $900,000 (VHTF)$900,000 (NHTF)$1,764,819 (HIEE)City of Norfolk The ASPIRE project consists of demolition and new construction of 85 apartment units in downtown Norfolk to serve families with area median incomes (AMI) between 40% and 80%. The project will accept project-based vouchers for 21 units and will have six permanent supportive housing units.

Southwood Apartments A | Piedmont Housing Alliance $1,600,000 (HIEE)$900,000 (NHTF)$900,000 (VHTF)Albemarle County Southwood Apartments A will be a new construction of 70 rental units in Albemarle County. These one-, two- and three- bedroom units will be available for households earning between 30% and 60% AMI. Eight units will have project-based vouchers and six units will be designated for permanent supportive housing. Piedmont Housing is working with a partner to include an onsite Head Start program for residents. Choice Neighborhood III-R| Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority $700,000 (VHTF)$700,000 (NHTF)$2,000,000 (HIEE)City of Newport News Choice Neighborhood III-R is a new construction rental project consisting of four buildings for a total of 71 units located in Newport News.

Choice Neighborhood IV-R | Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority $700,000 (VHTF)$700,000 (NHTF)$2,000,000 (HIEE)City of Newport News Choice Neighborhood IV-R is a new construction rental development with 84 apartments located in Newport News.

Arna Marbella | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing $700,000 (VHTF)$2,000,000 (HIEE)Arlington County Arna Marbella is the renovation of 163 rental units between two properties, Marbella Apartments and Arna Valley View, in Arlington County. The project will include onsite bilingual resident services and free Wi-Fi in each unit.

Premier Circle | Virginia Supportive Housing $900,000 (HOME)$900,000 (NHTF)$714,909 (HIEE)Albemarle County Premier Circle is the new construction of 80 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless and low-income adults from the Charlottesville region. Each studio unit will be approximately 350 square feet and contain a kitchen and full bathroom. Resident amenities include phone, computer rooms, a fitness room, laundry facilities and free Wi-Fi. The building will contain staff offices for on-site supportive services and property management, a front desk staffed 16 hours per day and a night-monitor unit.

Middlebrook Trace | Taft-Mills Group $900,000 (VHTF)$899,530 (NHTF)$697,470 (HIEE)City of Staunton Middlebrook Trace is the new construction of 82 rental units in Staunton. Eight units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing, and 15 units will accept project-based vouchers. The project will include two- and three-bedroom units. The project will include services to tenants with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

CRHA South First Phase Two | Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority $400,000 (NHTF)$2,000,000 (HIEE)City of Charlottesville South First Phase Two is a new construction project of 113 rental units in Charlottesville. The project includes one-, two-, three- four-, and five-bedroom apartments across 21 buildings. Fifty-eight of the units will have either a Section 8 or Section 9 subsidy. The project will include a program, in partnership with the Charlottesville Office of Economic Opportunity and Piedmont Virginia Community College, to provide job training. The development also includes substantial indoor community resource space, outdoor amenity spaces, access to trails and recreational space along Pollack’s Branch.

Arbors at Birchwood | Marlyn Development Corporation $100,000 (VHTF)$2,000,000 (HIEE)City of Virginia Beach Arbors at Birchwood is a new construction rental unit development for elderly persons 62 and older on 4.92 acres in Virginia Beach. This project will consist of 150 units designed to meet accessibility needs of residents.

Fairfax Hall | South River Development Corporation $350,000 (VHTF)$350,000 (NHTF)$1,300,000 (HIEE)City of Waynesboro Fairfax Hall is an existing project serving primarily senior households in an historic structure in the former Brandon Hotel. This project proposes to retrofit the existing 54 apartments to meet physical accessibility requirements and promote universal access. This project aims to improve energy and operating efficiency by replacing outmoded systems, adding insulation and minimizing water waste. The project has 12 project-based vouchers through Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Southwood Apartments B | Piedmont Housing Alliance $900,000 (VHTF)$1,075,000 (HIEE)Albemarle County Southwood Apartments B is a new construction of 51 rental units in Albemarle County. All units will be available for households at or below 60% AMI, with four designated permanent supportive housing units. Piedmont Housing is working with a partner to include an onsite Head Start program for residents.

Watermark Gardens | Surber Development and Consulting LLC $600,925 (VHTF)$600,925 (NHTF)$638,150 (HIEE)Chesterfield County Watermark Gardens is the new construction of 80 rental units in Chesterfield. The project will provide services to tenants with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and the project will accept project-based vouchers.

Horner | Better Housing Coalition $900,000 (VHTF)$900,000 (HOME)Chesterfield County Horner is the new construction of a 49-unit apartment building in Chesterfield County, comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments serving families with incomes up to 60% AMI. This development is designed to be pedestrian friendly with well-lit sidewalks, a walking trail, and both active and passive recreation sites. Residents will have access to a fitness room and a community room, which will be programmed with financial literacy classes.

The Villas on Main | Cumberland Plateau Redevelopment and Housing Authority $450,000 (HOME)$450,000 (VHTF)$450,000 (NHTF)$347, 550 (HIEE)Russell County The Villas on Main is a new construction independent residential facility project consisting of 21 units across 10 buildings located in Lebanon. All 21 units will meet Universal Design Standard and include patios and front gardens for the residents. The Villas on Main will serve low-income seniors and disabled persons. The Villas on Main will partner with local service providers to bring supportive services and partner with local agencies to provide transportation for residents.

Townhomes at Liberty Place | Cantebury Enterprises $700,000 (VHTF)$900,000 (HOME)City of Richmond The Townhomes at Liberty Place are the new construction of 39 rental townhomes in Richmond. The townhomes will consist of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and for families with incomes between 40-60% AMI. All units will meet Universal Design standards.

Colbrook | Better Housing Coalition $700,000 (VHTF)$700,000 (HOME)Chesterfield County Colbrook is the adaptive reuse of the historic Colbrook Motel to provide 47 affordable apartments in Chesterfield County. There will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Five units will be set aside for Chesterfield Community Service Board (CSB) clients who will receive rental assistance through the CSB. This project will include a standalone building to provide community space and a museum to honor the motel’s previous appearance in the “Green Book,” a travel guide for African Americans during segregation.

Brinshore Block 17 | Brinshore Development, LLC $700,000 (VHTF)$700,000 (NHTF)City of Norfolk Block 17 Apartments is part of a HUD Choice Neighborhood Initiative and will consist of 68 newly constructed rental units in Norfolk. These units will be a mix of market-rate units and units dedicated for families earning between 30-60% AMI. The units will come with free Wi-Fi and residents will have access to Crestar Health, a nearby Mental Health Clinic, at no cost.

Brinshore Block 18 | Brinshore Development, LLC $700,000 (VHTF)$700,000 (NHTF)City of Norfolk Block 18 Apartments is part of a HUD Choice Neighborhood Initiative and will consist of 72 newly constructed rental units in Norfolk. These units will be a mix of market rate units and units dedicated for families earning between 30%-60% AMI. Block 18 Apartment residents will have access to Crestar Health, a nearby Mental Health Clinic, at no cost.

Spring Creek, Coleman and Cleveland | Greater Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity $700,000 (HOME)$700,000 (VHTF)Louisa County and City of Charlottesville Spring Creek, Coleman and Cleveland is a new construction home-buyer project consisting of eight units among three sites. Spring Creek is located in Louisa County, and Coleman Court/Cleveland Avenue is located in the city of Charlottesville. Spring Creek consists of four single-family, four-bedroom homes sitting on .25 acre lots. Coleman Court and Cleveland will consist of two duplex units located within established neighborhoods in Charlottesville. All eight homebuyer units will incorporate Universal Design concepts.

Bellwood Crossing | Hill Tide Investments $700,000 (VHTF)$700,000 (NHTF)Chesterfield County Bellwood Crossing is a new construction rental property, and this development will consist of 102 units with one- and two-bedroom options. Of the total units, 15 will be allocated for veterans, and up to 10 units will be available for lease through the Chesterfield County Community Services Board. All units will prioritize persons on the public housing waiting list and/or Section 8 of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Ashlake Trails | Mark-Dana Corporation $700,000 (VHTF)$700,000 (HIEE)Chesterfield County Ashlake Trails is a low-rise new construction rental development for seniors (55+) comprised of 67 units. The project will consist of 36 one-bedroom units and 31 two-bedroom units. Each unit will be provide free individual Wi-Fi access.

Saint Elizabeth Apartments | Commonwealth Catholic Charities $800,000 (VHTF)$500,000 (NHTF)City of Richmond Saint Elizabeth Apartments is the new construction of 56 apartments comprised of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units across15 buildings. The apartments would serve families with incomes between 30% and 60% AMI, and would have a community building, playground, and on-site rental office. Six units will be reserved for individuals living with HIV/AIDS that receive HOPWA tenant-based vouchers as well as financial counseling and case management.

Winchester Forest 4 | Better Housing Coalition $350,000 (VHTF)$915,000 (HIEE)Chesterfield County Winchester Forest 4 is the new construction of 88 one-, two- and three-bedroom rental apartments in North Chesterfield County. Winchester Forest 4 is an expansion of Winchester Greens and Market Square. Site-based services will be provided to improve residents’ academic, health and economic outcomes.

Grande Oak III | Surber Development $375,062 (VHTF)$375,062 (NHTF)$499,875 (HIEE)City of Williamsburg and York County Grande Oak III is the new construction of 49 rental units in York County. The project has two-bedroom apartments, all of which will fit Universal Design standards and be actively marketed towards people with disabilities.

Wellesley | Community Housing Partners $900,000 (VHTF)$285,000 (HIEE)City of Newport News Wellesley is the substantial renovation of an existing three-story, 40-unit building in Newport News. All units will serve residents over the age of 55, with an income at or below 50% AMI. All units will be occupied by households receiving project-based Section 8 vouchers. The proposed acquisition and rehabilitation will include but is not limited to new flooring, roofing, windows, mechanical systems, appliances, cabinetry, kitchen and bathroom fixtures.

Cross Creek Rehab | Community Housing Partners $600,000 (VHTF)$546,000 (HIEE)City of Portsmouth Cross Creek Rehab is an existing affordable multifamily development in the city of Portsmouth comprised of 78 two- and three-bedroom garden-style apartments, which will serve families with incomes between 40-80% AMI. Seven units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing and eight for project-based vouchers. This project proposes new flooring, windows, mechanical systems, appliances and fixtures and increased accessibility for eight units.

HRHA Lineweaver Annex Renovation | Harrisonburg Housing and Redevelopment Authority $900,000 (VHTF)$230,000 (HIEE)City of Harrisonburg The Lineweaver Annex is an extensive rehabilitation rental project located in downtown Harrisonburg. This rehabilitation consists of 60 one-bedroom units designated for the elderly and persons with disabilities, and 20 of the 60 units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing.

Grayson Manor | Community Housing Partners $900,000 (VHTF)$161,180 (HIEE)Grayson County Grayson Manor is an existing 32-unit affordable senior development with one-bedroom, garden-style units. This project will acquire and renovate Grayson Manor, with rehabilitation to include new flooring, windows, mechanical systems, fixtures and appliances. In addition, five units will be made more accessible. The units will serve seniors with income at or below 60% AMI.

Leggett Building Apartments | Taylor Hollow Construction $700,000 (HOME)$239,700 (HIEE)City of Radford The Leggett Building Apartments will convert the former Leggett Building in Radford into 11 mixed-income rental units. Seven of the units will be for households earning up to and between 50% and 60% AMI, and four will be market rate. The project will include free broadband access for tenants and is located in downtown Radford.

Mt. Sterling Nine | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing $900,000 (VHTF)Loudoun County Mt. Sterling Nine is the new construction of 48 rental units for seniors in Loudoun County. The project will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Residents will have access to free Wi-Fi in unit and communal spaces, as well as access to community amenities, such as a business center and a fitness and wellness suite. Five units will be available for seniors at 30% AMI and the remaining 43 will be available for seniors at 50% AMI.

Oak Terrace | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC $700,000 (VHTF)City of Suffolk Oak Terrace is the new construction of 120 two- and three-bedroom apartments across five three-story buildings in Suffolk. The buildings will be built to EarthCraft standards and include a playground, picnic shelter, a community building with laundry facilities, a computer room and exercise room. Twelve units will comply with ADA requirements, with three units equipped to serve individuals with sensory impairments. Commonwealth Catholic Charities will provide financial coaching, education and employment services to tenants.

Goose Creek Crossing | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC $700,000 (VHTF)City of Staunton Goose Creek Crossing is the new construction of 116 units of two- and three-bedroom rental apartments across a 6.6 acre site in Staunton. The site will include a community building with an exercise room, computer room, laundry facilities, and management and maintenance offices. A playground and picnic shelter for resident use will also be onsite. The development will be served by Commonwealth Catholic Charities to provide resident services such as homeownership, financial counseling and employment services.

Expanding Affordable Housing 2020-2021 | Richmond Habitat for Humanity $700,000 (VHTF)City of Richmond Expanding Affordable Housing is the new construction of eight affordable homes. The scattered-site homes will be available for purchase by families earning up to between 40% and 80% AMI. All homes will be built to EarthCraft and Energy Star standards and four will be built to meet Universal Design standards.

Mecklenburg Manor | NFP Affordable Housing Corporation $700,000 (VHTF)Mecklenburg County Mecklenburg Manor is an extensive rehabilitation of an existing Section 8 and family complex. This rehabilitation will consist of eight buildings for a total of 51 units. This project will continue to prioritize Section-8 applicants, located in South Hill. Upon completion the project will be Enterprise Green Communities certified.

Sweetbriar II Apartments 2021 | People Inc. Housing Group $517,000 (HIEE)Washington County Sweetbriar II Apartments is a new construction rental development located in Abingdon. This development will consist of 22 units in 11 duplex-style buildings and comprised of two- and three-bedroom garden-style townhome units. Five of the garden-style units will be fully accessible, and six will include Universal Design features. The accessible units will be subsidized with project-based Mainstream Vouchers with prioritization of low-income households with disabilities.

Covenant Heights VII | Hope Community Builders $500,000 (HOME)Rockingham County Covenant Heights will consist of eight new construction homebuyer units in two buildings located in Rockingham County. These units will be used to help low-income and first-time homebuyers.

Cool Lane Apartments | Virginia Supportive Housing $466,872 (HIEE)Henrico County Cool Lane Apartments is the adaptive re-use of a vacant building located in Henrico County. The project will renovate the former assisted living facility into permanent supportive housing for homeless and low-income individuals. The existing structure will be redesigned and adapted to create 86 units for homeless and low-income individuals earning 50% or less AMI from Henrico County and the city of Richmond.

Fifeville Rehab | Piedmont Housing Alliance $300,000 (VHTF)$32,500 (HIEE)City of Charlottesville

Fifeville Rehab is the rehabilitation of five vacant units across three buildings in Charlottesville for the sale to households at or below 50% AMI. Improvements to the properties include the addition of solar panels, the modernization of kitchens and upgrades to promote energy-efficiency and home health.

712-714 High Street | Southside Community Housing and Development Corporation $300,000 (HOME)City of Petersburg High Street is the new construction of 12 rental units in Petersburg. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be targeted for households earning up to and between 30% and 80% AMI. This project will contribute two permanent supportive units to the region. Two of the units will be accessible for physically impaired persons. This project will accompany the 714 High Street project already funded by ASNH, bringing 22 total units, 12 of which are permanent supportive housing.

Holly Court | Community Housing Partners $231,220 (HIEE)Lancaster County Holly Court is the substantial rehabilitation of 40 one-bedroom senior apartments across three one-story buildings in Kilmarnock. All units will meet Universal Design standards, and five units will have additional design for accessibility under Section 504. Two units will be designed to serve residents who have hearing or visual impairments. Improvements include a new roof, gutters, downspouts, replacement of cabinets, countertops, appliances, lighting and bath fixtures, installation of low-flow faucets, shower heads, toilets and the replacement of the existing HVAC and water heater systems.

Mt. Sterling Four | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing $200,000 (VHTF)Loudoun County Mt. Sterling Four is the new construction of 50 rental units for seniors in Loudon County. The project will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Residents will have access to free Wi-Fi in unit and communal spaces, as well as access to community amenities, such as a business center and a fitness and wellness suite. Five units will be available for seniors at 30% AMI and five units will be available for seniors at 50% AMI, with the remaining 40 available for seniors at 60% AMI. Mt. Sterling Nine will be co-located with Mt. Sterling Nine. Armstrong Renaissance | Better Housing Coalition $200,000 (VHTF)City of Richmond Armstrong Renaissance is a new construction project of 36 homes for purchase in Richmond. Twenty-eight of the units will be at market rate, and eight will be for homebuyers at or below 80% AMI. The project provides $15,000 in down payment assistance to eligible homebuyers. The development is next to a new supermarket, a community college and a library. Full release