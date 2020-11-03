Governor Northam Announces Over $9 Million in GO Virginia Grants to Spur Economic Recovery, Support Long-Term Growth

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced two allocations of Growth

and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants, totaling more than $9

million. The first allocation of more than $7.8 million will support 11

regional projects and two statewide projects. The funding will help

advance innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand

employment in the technology and maritime sectors and grow Virginia’s

portfolio of business-ready sites. The grant awards will leverage an

additional $15 million in non-state resources to support ongoing recovery

and economic diversification efforts throughout Virginia. The second

allocation of over $1.4 million was awarded to 19 projects through the new

Economic Resilience and Recovery Program that created by the GO Virginia

Board in April to quickly deploy resources that will help communities

mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Information on the

projects receiving funding through this program is available here. “The

GO Virginia program continues to demonstrate how regional collaboration

can give rise to innovative projects that deliver real economic impact,

especially during challenging times like those we face right now,” said

Governor Northam. “These projects will increase workforce capacity,

enhance Virginia’s competitive business environment, and support our

ongoing efforts to build resilient communities that are well-positioned

for future success and growth.” “The projects are a testament to the GO

Virginia Regional Councils’ leadership and their ability to respond to our

current crisis while remaining committed to the program mission of growing

regional economies and creating good jobs for Virginians,” said Secretary

of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We celebrate these grantees and their

innovative projects that will transform the business landscape, both

during this period of pandemic recovery and as we continue working to

diversify Virginia’s economy.” “The recent efforts of the GO Virginia

program illustrate how the Commonwealth can focus on critical short-term

economic needs and continue to invest in transformational, long-term

economic growth,” said Chairman of the GO Virginia State Board Tom

Farrell. “These grants represent a combination of ingenuity and resilience

during a time of continued challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 138 projects

and awarded approximately $43.8 million to support regional economic

development efforts. More information about the GO Virginia program can be

found here. The GO Virginia Board includes key members of the Governor’s

cabinet, the business community, and the General Assembly. 2020 ROUND

THREE STATEWIDE GRANT AWARDS Virginia Small Business Development Center

Cash Match 2020-2021 $1,000,000 The Virginia Small Business Development

Center (SBDC) will expand its services for small businesses by providing

matching funds required to access the full funding available from the

Small Business Administration (SBA), which has a 1:1 match requirement

with 50 percent cash. Virtual Virginia Workforce $1,500,000 (Phase I

skills gap analysis authorized) Region 4: Counties of Charles City,

Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, New

Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex and the cities of

Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Richmond Region 5:

Counties of Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, and York and the

cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson,

Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg Old Dominion

University’s Virginia Modeling, Analysis, and Simulation Center (VMASC),

Battel College of Engineering, and the Commonwealth Center for Advanced

Manufacturing (CCAM) will conduct a skills gap analysis and develop

state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training programs using augmented

reality and simulation. 2020 ROUND THREE REGIONAL GRANT AWARDS Ignite

Tech Talent Pipeline $251,960 Region 1: Counties of Bland, Buchanan,

Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell,

Washington, Wise, and Wythe and the cities of Bristol, Galax, and Norton

The United Way of Southwest Virginia will develop a talent pipeline of IT

workers that will assess employer needs, align curriculum, provide career

guidance for young people, expand internship experiences, and increase the

secondary and post-secondary education systems’ capacity to prepare

students for information technology occupations. William King Museum of

Art – Digital Workforce Development $70,910 Region 1: Counties of Smyth

and Washington and the town of Abingdon The William King Museum of Art

will develop a Digital Art Laboratory to provide a novel approach to

digital design training. Students will have access to the most current

designer software and 3-D prototyping equipment available, making their

skills more valuable to companies. Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial

Facilities Authority (RIFA) Project Intersection $485,000 Region 1:

Counties of Dickenson, Lee, Scott, and Wise and the city of Norton The

Lonesome Pine RIFA will develop and repurpose a former 188-acre mine site

in Norton. The site will provide four site-ready pad locations to include

associated infrastructure, site-work, access roads, and amenities.

Experiential Learning in Tech Employment (ELITE) Internship Program

$290,000 Region 2: Montgomery County and the city of Roanoke The

Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC) will provide internship

opportunities for students earning a software developer degree at a

regional four-year university and connect them with small-based technology

companies that do not have the expertise or capacity to manage an

internship program. Amherst Lynchburg Site Readiness $366,572 Region

2: Counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell, the city of

Lynchburg, and the town of Amherst The Lynchburg Regional Business

Alliance (LRBA) will advance a portfolio of six existing commercial and

industrial sites along the site readiness scale to at least Tier 3 for the

Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). New River Valley COVID-19

Business Continuity Team $250,000 Region 2: Counties of Floyd, Giles,

Montgomery, and Pulaski and the city of Radford The New River Valley

Regional Commission (NRVRC) will provide employers impacted by COVID-19

with 24/7 technical assistance from the Business Continuity Team (BCT)

related to public relations and messaging, facility cleaning,

certification of best practices, and coordination of on-site testing.

Hampton Roads Workforce Council Talent Pipeline Implementation Project

$663,696 Region 5: Counties of Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton,

and York and the cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News,

Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRWC) will lead a comprehensive,

data-driven approach to build a target-talent pipeline for the maritime

industry in the Hampton Roads region. The initiative will include

extensive employer engagement, aligning higher education curriculum and

mandatory job requirements, on-the-job and incumbent worker training,

regional apprenticeships, military and veteran outreach, college student

engagement and graduate retention, talent portal development, soft skills

development, and a workforce development alliance. Hampton Roads

Economic Development Sites Readiness Program $1,122,240 Region 5: Isle

of Wight County and the cities of Newport News and Virginia Beach The

Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC) will advance a

portfolio for three existing sites along the site readiness scale to a

Tier 4 for the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). Germanna

Community College Tech Talent Pipeline $634,938 Region 6: Counties of

Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford and the city of

Fredericksburg The Germanna Community College Foundation will develop

tech talent career pathways for more than 200 middle and high school

students and adults seeking computer science, cyber-related, and

engineering occupations. The initiative will create a new Engineering

Technology-Mechatronics two-year certificate program and a Computer

Science and Cyber Pathway. Governor’s Health Sciences Academy Community

Medi-corps Program $700,000 Region 7: Arlington County and the city of

Alexandria The new Governor’s Health Sciences Academy Community

Medi-corps Program will engage and prepare students for career pathways in

the biomedical, lab sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. George

Washington University’s Virginia Science and Technology Campus, in

partnership with the Arlington Public Schools and the Alexandria

Governor’s Health Sciences Academy, will create a mobile Immersive

Learning Center that will provide state-of-the-art technology, simulation,

and virtual hands-on activities, combined with work-based learning to

streamline entry points into the region’s health sciences workforce. This

initiative introduces an expanded use of curriculum, mentoring,

internships, resources, and the introduction of a mobile Immersive

Learning Center for Alexandria City Public Schools and Arlington Public

Schools students through leveraged partnerships with business, industry,

and higher education expertise. Northern Virginia Biosciences Center

$500,000 Region 7: Counties of Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William and

the city of Manassas Prince William County will support the development

of a 30,000- square-foot, state-of the-art wet lab facility to attract new

life sciences companies to the region and provide step-up spaces to

existing life sciences companies that are outgrowing the Prince William

County Life Sciences Accelerator.