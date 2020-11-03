Governor Northam Announces Over $9 Million in GO Virginia Grants to Spur Economic Recovery, Support Long-Term Growth
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced two allocations of Growth
and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants, totaling more than $9
million. The first allocation of more than $7.8 million will support 11
regional projects and two statewide projects. The funding will help
advance innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand
employment in the technology and maritime sectors and grow Virginia’s
portfolio of business-ready sites. The grant awards will leverage an
additional $15 million in non-state resources to support ongoing recovery
and economic diversification efforts throughout Virginia. The second
allocation of over $1.4 million was awarded to 19 projects through the new
Economic Resilience and Recovery Program that created by the GO Virginia
Board in April to quickly deploy resources that will help communities
mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Information on the
projects receiving funding through this program is available here. “The
GO Virginia program continues to demonstrate how regional collaboration
can give rise to innovative projects that deliver real economic impact,
especially during challenging times like those we face right now,” said
Governor Northam. “These projects will increase workforce capacity,
enhance Virginia’s competitive business environment, and support our
ongoing efforts to build resilient communities that are well-positioned
for future success and growth.” “The projects are a testament to the GO
Virginia Regional Councils’ leadership and their ability to respond to our
current crisis while remaining committed to the program mission of growing
regional economies and creating good jobs for Virginians,” said Secretary
of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We celebrate these grantees and their
innovative projects that will transform the business landscape, both
during this period of pandemic recovery and as we continue working to
diversify Virginia’s economy.” “The recent efforts of the GO Virginia
program illustrate how the Commonwealth can focus on critical short-term
economic needs and continue to invest in transformational, long-term
economic growth,” said Chairman of the GO Virginia State Board Tom
Farrell. “These grants represent a combination of ingenuity and resilience
during a time of continued challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 138 projects
and awarded approximately $43.8 million to support regional economic
development efforts. More information about the GO Virginia program can be
found here. The GO Virginia Board includes key members of the Governor’s
cabinet, the business community, and the General Assembly. 2020 ROUND
THREE STATEWIDE GRANT AWARDS Virginia Small Business Development Center
Cash Match 2020-2021 $1,000,000 The Virginia Small Business Development
Center (SBDC) will expand its services for small businesses by providing
matching funds required to access the full funding available from the
Small Business Administration (SBA), which has a 1:1 match requirement
with 50 percent cash. Virtual Virginia Workforce $1,500,000 (Phase I
skills gap analysis authorized) Region 4: Counties of Charles City,
Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, New
Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex and the cities of
Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Richmond Region 5:
Counties of Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, and York and the
cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson,
Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg Old Dominion
University’s Virginia Modeling, Analysis, and Simulation Center (VMASC),
Battel College of Engineering, and the Commonwealth Center for Advanced
Manufacturing (CCAM) will conduct a skills gap analysis and develop
state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training programs using augmented
reality and simulation. 2020 ROUND THREE REGIONAL GRANT AWARDS Ignite
Tech Talent Pipeline $251,960 Region 1: Counties of Bland, Buchanan,
Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell,
Washington, Wise, and Wythe and the cities of Bristol, Galax, and Norton
The United Way of Southwest Virginia will develop a talent pipeline of IT
workers that will assess employer needs, align curriculum, provide career
guidance for young people, expand internship experiences, and increase the
secondary and post-secondary education systems’ capacity to prepare
students for information technology occupations. William King Museum of
Art – Digital Workforce Development $70,910 Region 1: Counties of Smyth
and Washington and the town of Abingdon The William King Museum of Art
will develop a Digital Art Laboratory to provide a novel approach to
digital design training. Students will have access to the most current
designer software and 3-D prototyping equipment available, making their
skills more valuable to companies. Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial
Facilities Authority (RIFA) Project Intersection $485,000 Region 1:
Counties of Dickenson, Lee, Scott, and Wise and the city of Norton The
Lonesome Pine RIFA will develop and repurpose a former 188-acre mine site
in Norton. The site will provide four site-ready pad locations to include
associated infrastructure, site-work, access roads, and amenities.
Experiential Learning in Tech Employment (ELITE) Internship Program
$290,000 Region 2: Montgomery County and the city of Roanoke The
Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC) will provide internship
opportunities for students earning a software developer degree at a
regional four-year university and connect them with small-based technology
companies that do not have the expertise or capacity to manage an
internship program. Amherst Lynchburg Site Readiness $366,572 Region
2: Counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell, the city of
Lynchburg, and the town of Amherst The Lynchburg Regional Business
Alliance (LRBA) will advance a portfolio of six existing commercial and
industrial sites along the site readiness scale to at least Tier 3 for the
Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). New River Valley COVID-19
Business Continuity Team $250,000 Region 2: Counties of Floyd, Giles,
Montgomery, and Pulaski and the city of Radford The New River Valley
Regional Commission (NRVRC) will provide employers impacted by COVID-19
with 24/7 technical assistance from the Business Continuity Team (BCT)
related to public relations and messaging, facility cleaning,
certification of best practices, and coordination of on-site testing.
Hampton Roads Workforce Council Talent Pipeline Implementation Project
$663,696 Region 5: Counties of Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton,
and York and the cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News,
Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRWC) will lead a comprehensive,
data-driven approach to build a target-talent pipeline for the maritime
industry in the Hampton Roads region. The initiative will include
extensive employer engagement, aligning higher education curriculum and
mandatory job requirements, on-the-job and incumbent worker training,
regional apprenticeships, military and veteran outreach, college student
engagement and graduate retention, talent portal development, soft skills
development, and a workforce development alliance. Hampton Roads
Economic Development Sites Readiness Program $1,122,240 Region 5: Isle
of Wight County and the cities of Newport News and Virginia Beach The
Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC) will advance a
portfolio for three existing sites along the site readiness scale to a
Tier 4 for the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). Germanna
Community College Tech Talent Pipeline $634,938 Region 6: Counties of
Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford and the city of
Fredericksburg The Germanna Community College Foundation will develop
tech talent career pathways for more than 200 middle and high school
students and adults seeking computer science, cyber-related, and
engineering occupations. The initiative will create a new Engineering
Technology-Mechatronics two-year certificate program and a Computer
Science and Cyber Pathway. Governor’s Health Sciences Academy Community
Medi-corps Program $700,000 Region 7: Arlington County and the city of
Alexandria The new Governor’s Health Sciences Academy Community
Medi-corps Program will engage and prepare students for career pathways in
the biomedical, lab sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. George
Washington University’s Virginia Science and Technology Campus, in
partnership with the Arlington Public Schools and the Alexandria
Governor’s Health Sciences Academy, will create a mobile Immersive
Learning Center that will provide state-of-the-art technology, simulation,
and virtual hands-on activities, combined with work-based learning to
streamline entry points into the region’s health sciences workforce. This
initiative introduces an expanded use of curriculum, mentoring,
internships, resources, and the introduction of a mobile Immersive
Learning Center for Alexandria City Public Schools and Arlington Public
Schools students through leveraged partnerships with business, industry,
and higher education expertise. Northern Virginia Biosciences Center
$500,000 Region 7: Counties of Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William and
the city of Manassas Prince William County will support the development
of a 30,000- square-foot, state-of the-art wet lab facility to attract new
life sciences companies to the region and provide step-up spaces to
existing life sciences companies that are outgrowing the Prince William
County Life Sciences Accelerator.