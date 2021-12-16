Governor Northam Announces Plans for Sunday’s Memorial Service Honoring Former Governor A. Linwood Holton, Jr.

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced details of the memorial service for former Governor A. Linwood Holton.

The service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 19 at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 North 5th Street in Richmond.

The service will be streamed live on the Second Presbyterian Church website.

A reception will be held after the service at the John Marshall, 101 North 5th Street in Richmond.

Parking will be available in the church parking deck on 5th Street between Franklin and Main or in the state parking deck on 7th Street between Franklin and Main Streets.

Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Linwood Holton Elementary School (via designation through the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation) or to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The family requests that only fully vaccinated people attend the service in person, especially as a kindness to elderly and other more vulnerable guests. Anyone who is unable to be vaccinated or who may be feeling unwell is invited to watch the service via livestream. Masks will be required for both events except when eating and drinking.

Please direct any media inquiries to William Antholis, Director and CEO of the Miller Center, wja8yh@virginia.edu or (434) 924-6061.