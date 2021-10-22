Governor Northam Announces Virginia’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.8 Percent in September

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced today that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent in September, 2.8 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. Virginia unemployment continues to stay below the national rate of 4.8 percent.

In September, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 69,300 jobs and the public sector gained 3,700 jobs, totaling 73,000 new jobs.

“September marks the sixteenth consecutive month Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped,” said Governor Northam. “People are working, businesses are hiring, and that’s all good news. This consistent progress shows the strength of Virginia’s economy, and we need to keep this momentum going.”

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,700 jobs over-the-month. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,606 to 159,786. The number of employed residents rose by 4,747 to 4,084,410. In September 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 1.8 percent.

“Even with an unemployment rate well below the national average, our administration remains committed to helping those Virginians who are still searching for work,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “We will continue to work with our workforce development partners to ensure that all Virginians have access to the resources and skills they will need to find a high-quality career in this new job market.”

“Since this time last year, employment in Virginia has increased by more than 70,000 jobs and the unemployment rate has dropped by 2.8 percentage points,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These numbers are just a few of the latest encouraging signs for the Commonwealth’s economy in a post-pandemic world, and we are optimistic that job growth will continue in the months ahead.”

Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 23,800 jobs or 3.1 percent. The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 19,300 jobs or 5.9 percent. Trade, transportation, and utilities experienced the third largest over-the-year job gain of 10,500 jobs or 1.6 percent.

