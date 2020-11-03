Governor Northam Applauds More Than $3.9 Million in Federal Funding for Communities in Appalachian Virginia
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that
Virginia will receive six grants totaling more than $3.9 million from the
Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnership for Opportunity and
Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative. The funding will
support recovery health programs, broadband infrastructure expansion,
workforce development, natural gas line improvements, and rural tourism
and job growth efforts. “The Appalachian Regional Commission has long
been a valuable partner in our efforts to build a strong and resilient
economy and address the needs of our coal-impacted communities,” said
Governor Northam. “These investments will improve the lives of individuals
in Appalachian Virginia by making critical infrastructure improvements,
expanding access to broadband, helping people navigate the substance abuse
recovery process, building a sustainable and thriving workforce, and
creating new opportunities for community and economic development.” The
ARC POWER Initiative is a congressionally funded program that targets
federal resources to help communities and regions that have been affected
by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and
coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economics of
America’s energy production. This announcement is part of $43.3 million
awarded to 51 projects to support economic diversification in the
Appalachian region. The projects will attract $110 million in leveraged
private investment, as well as a match of $81.5 million in public and
private funds. “From health care and infrastructure to community and
workforce development, these projects have the ability to transform the
economic landscape of Virginia’s Appalachian communities,” said Secretary
of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This ARC funding goes hand in hand with
the region’s goal to diversify its economy while creating vibrant
communities with a high quality of life for residents and businesses
alike.” The following projects will be awarded ARC funding: Henry
County, in partnership with the Harvest Foundation and Southwest Virginia
Gas Company, will receive $1,500,000 for the Site Improvements at
Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (CCBC) project, which will complete
a steel natural gas pipeline from the Patriot Line to the CCBC and
associated facilities. CCBC’s access to natural gas will strengthen this
key future business site and support the County’s transition to a more
diverse manufacturing economy able to incorporate aviation, automotive,
food processing, and advanced film production sectors. The project will
serve a facility that has already created over 200 jobs and will enable
more companies to move jobs into CCBC and the surrounding area. The New
River/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Area Consortium Board in the City
of Radford will receive $1,494,000 for the Pathways to a Strong and
Healthy Region project, which will focus on unifying the resources and
services that support individuals with substance abuse disorder (SUD) to
create a recovery-ready region. Through partnerships and support from
Eagles Nest Regeneration and Ballad Health, the project will serve 350
workers in recovery and 30 workers in the health care and human services
sectors, as well as 150 businesses. The project will help create
continuity among support services, sustain long-term recovery for
individuals, and scale efforts for greater impact across the community,
resulting in a strong regional recovery ecosystem. St. Mary’s Health
Wagon (The Health Wagon) in Wise County will receive $793,500 for the
Southwest Virginia Medication-Assisted Treatment Services Project, which
will establish a substance abuse treatment program that complements the
region’s existing services. Southwest Virginia has been hit hard by the
downturn in the coal economy and the concurrent substance abuse crisis.
Community organizations have been leading the effort to identify and
implement services that prevent and treat SUD issues and are seeking to
offer an alternative to existing medication-assisted treatment services.
The Southwest Virginia Medication-Assisted Treatment Services Project is
expected to create four jobs and serve 75 patients in its first year of
operation with the expectation that it will serve approximately 150
patients each year in the future. LENOWISCO Planning District
Commission, which comprises the counties of Lee, Scott, and Wise, and the
city of Norton, will receive $50,000 for the Tri-State Broadband
Infrastructure Feasibility Study, which will create a plan to establish a
fiber-optic network in a 13-county region of Kentucky, Tennessee, and
Virginia. Currently, only 64 percent of households in this service area
have access to high-speed internet. By convening stakeholders and
determining the region’s critical Network Access Points, the LENOWISCO
Planning District Commission will connect households and businesses to
other nearby regional networks and establish a fiber-optic network,
allowing the multi-county region to be marketed for data center
development. The Center for Rural Virginia is receiving $39,755 for the
Virginia Rural Leaders Institute (VRLI), which will focus on strengthening
civic leadership development for rural communities across the Commonwealth
by convening community leaders over a series of four sessions in the
region. The project will deliver a robust curriculum that includes
leadership, community, and economic development competencies for leaders
throughout Southwest Virginia. The first VRLI will graduate 30 leaders and
create a statewide rural network to strengthen rural development at the
local level. The New River Valley Regional Commission will receive
$32,940 for the New River Water Trail Expansion Strategic Plan. This
project will formulate a strategy to cultivate the natural assets around
the New River to increase talent attraction, tourism, and job growth by
improving river accessibility and trail signage, providing a market
analysis of user groups and potential partners, and designing a marketing
strategy for the water trail. The New River Water Trail Expansion
Strategic Plan will also develop an expansion model that can be applied
throughout Virginia and in surrounding Appalachian states.