Governor Northam Applauds More Than $3.9 Million in Federal Funding for Communities in Appalachian Virginia

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that

Virginia will receive six grants totaling more than $3.9 million from the

Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnership for Opportunity and

Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative. The funding will

support recovery health programs, broadband infrastructure expansion,

workforce development, natural gas line improvements, and rural tourism

and job growth efforts. “The Appalachian Regional Commission has long

been a valuable partner in our efforts to build a strong and resilient

economy and address the needs of our coal-impacted communities,” said

Governor Northam. “These investments will improve the lives of individuals

in Appalachian Virginia by making critical infrastructure improvements,

expanding access to broadband, helping people navigate the substance abuse

recovery process, building a sustainable and thriving workforce, and

creating new opportunities for community and economic development.” The

ARC POWER Initiative is a congressionally funded program that targets

federal resources to help communities and regions that have been affected

by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and

coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economics of

America’s energy production. This announcement is part of $43.3 million

awarded to 51 projects to support economic diversification in the

Appalachian region. The projects will attract $110 million in leveraged

private investment, as well as a match of $81.5 million in public and

private funds. “From health care and infrastructure to community and

workforce development, these projects have the ability to transform the

economic landscape of Virginia’s Appalachian communities,” said Secretary

of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This ARC funding goes hand in hand with

the region’s goal to diversify its economy while creating vibrant

communities with a high quality of life for residents and businesses

alike.” The following projects will be awarded ARC funding: Henry

County, in partnership with the Harvest Foundation and Southwest Virginia

Gas Company, will receive $1,500,000 for the Site Improvements at

Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (CCBC) project, which will complete

a steel natural gas pipeline from the Patriot Line to the CCBC and

associated facilities. CCBC’s access to natural gas will strengthen this

key future business site and support the County’s transition to a more

diverse manufacturing economy able to incorporate aviation, automotive,

food processing, and advanced film production sectors. The project will

serve a facility that has already created over 200 jobs and will enable

more companies to move jobs into CCBC and the surrounding area. The New

River/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Area Consortium Board in the City

of Radford will receive $1,494,000 for the Pathways to a Strong and

Healthy Region project, which will focus on unifying the resources and

services that support individuals with substance abuse disorder (SUD) to

create a recovery-ready region. Through partnerships and support from

Eagles Nest Regeneration and Ballad Health, the project will serve 350

workers in recovery and 30 workers in the health care and human services

sectors, as well as 150 businesses. The project will help create

continuity among support services, sustain long-term recovery for

individuals, and scale efforts for greater impact across the community,

resulting in a strong regional recovery ecosystem. St. Mary’s Health

Wagon (The Health Wagon) in Wise County will receive $793,500 for the

Southwest Virginia Medication-Assisted Treatment Services Project, which

will establish a substance abuse treatment program that complements the

region’s existing services. Southwest Virginia has been hit hard by the

downturn in the coal economy and the concurrent substance abuse crisis.

Community organizations have been leading the effort to identify and

implement services that prevent and treat SUD issues and are seeking to

offer an alternative to existing medication-assisted treatment services.

The Southwest Virginia Medication-Assisted Treatment Services Project is

expected to create four jobs and serve 75 patients in its first year of

operation with the expectation that it will serve approximately 150

patients each year in the future. LENOWISCO Planning District

Commission, which comprises the counties of Lee, Scott, and Wise, and the

city of Norton, will receive $50,000 for the Tri-State Broadband

Infrastructure Feasibility Study, which will create a plan to establish a

fiber-optic network in a 13-county region of Kentucky, Tennessee, and

Virginia. Currently, only 64 percent of households in this service area

have access to high-speed internet. By convening stakeholders and

determining the region’s critical Network Access Points, the LENOWISCO

Planning District Commission will connect households and businesses to

other nearby regional networks and establish a fiber-optic network,

allowing the multi-county region to be marketed for data center

development. The Center for Rural Virginia is receiving $39,755 for the

Virginia Rural Leaders Institute (VRLI), which will focus on strengthening

civic leadership development for rural communities across the Commonwealth

by convening community leaders over a series of four sessions in the

region. The project will deliver a robust curriculum that includes

leadership, community, and economic development competencies for leaders

throughout Southwest Virginia. The first VRLI will graduate 30 leaders and

create a statewide rural network to strengthen rural development at the

local level. The New River Valley Regional Commission will receive

$32,940 for the New River Water Trail Expansion Strategic Plan. This

project will formulate a strategy to cultivate the natural assets around

the New River to increase talent attraction, tourism, and job growth by

improving river accessibility and trail signage, providing a market

analysis of user groups and potential partners, and designing a marketing

strategy for the water trail. The New River Water Trail Expansion

Strategic Plan will also develop an expansion model that can be applied

throughout Virginia and in surrounding Appalachian states.