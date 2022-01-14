Virginia Declares State of Emergency

RICHMOND – Governor Ralph Northam today declared a state of emergency in preparation for a winter storm expected to move into Virginia over the weekend. The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of the Commonwealth. Some areas in Southwest Virginia are predicted to get up to a foot of snow. “We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Governor Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.” Governor Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call this morning with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.