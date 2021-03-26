Governor Northam Encourages Virginians to Join #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing on March 26

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today proclaimed March 26, 2021 #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing in Virginia, and invited Virginians to participate in support of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the Commonwealth. “The harassment, violence, and attacks against our Asian American and Pacific Islander friends, neighbors, and community members must stop,” said Governor Northam. “We have a shared responsibility to make clear that this is not who we are as Virginians, or as Americans. I call on Virginians to help end this dangerous rhetoric, fear, and intimidation and condemn hate and bigotry in all its forms.” Read the full text of Governor Northam’s proclamation here or below. Governor Northam and a bipartisan group of 26 governors issued a joint statement today condemning the rise in violence against Asian American communities that can be found here. Last week, Governor Northam spoke about the alarming rise in violence against Asian Americans, addressing the mass shooting in Atlanta where the six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent. In the coming weeks, Governor and members of the Northam Administration will travel around the Commonwealth for a series of conversations with a diverse group of Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates, faith leaders, business owners, students, educators, and frontline workers. Additional details will be provided. To learn more about the Virtual National Day of Action and Healing and access recourses including a social media toolkit, visit asianamericandayofaction.com.