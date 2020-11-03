Governor Northam Honors Recipients of 2020 Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph

Northam today announced the winners of the 2020 Governor’s Volunteerism

and Community Service Awards. The annual program recognizes the

outstanding contributions of individual volunteers and organizations to

the well-being of the Commonwealth and its people. “People in every

corner of the Commonwealth are rising to the challenges brought on by the

COVID-19 crisis and volunteering their time, skills, and resources in

this time of great need,” said Governor Northam. “With these awards, we

recognize the spirit of volunteerism and celebrate the exemplary service

of individuals, groups, and organizations that have made significant

contributions to their communities and the lives of their fellow

Virginians. This year’s honorees embody our shared values of compassion,

empathy, and kindness, and we should all strive to follow their

examples.” “We are grateful for the critical support, collaboration,

and dedication these volunteers have contributed to communities across

the Commonwealth,” said Department of Social Services Commissioner S.

Duke Storen. “It is through this spirit of ‘people helping people’ that

families are empowered, communities thrive, and Virginia becomes a

stronger place to live and work.” “These ten award winners represent

the depth and breadth of volunteerism and community service of more than

two million Virginians who freely give their time and talents each year,”

said Chairman of the Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism Julie

Strandlie. “The civic fabric of our communities is stronger because of

their generosity. The Board looks forward to joining Governor Northam to

celebrate the 2020 honorees at a future event. We offer our appreciation

and gratitude to all Virginians who serve.” The awards are organized by

the Office on Volunteerism and Community Services, in partnership with

the Governor’s Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism and the

Virginia Service Foundation. These organizations are charged by the

Governor with recognizing Virginians who have significantly contributed

to the life and welfare of the Commonwealth and its citizens. The

winners of the 2020 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

include: OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION | The Hope Center

(Petersburg) The Hope Center, which serves as the community outreach of

Downtown Churches United, Inc. (DCU), contributes more than 14,000 hours

of service to the Petersburg community annually. Providing hunger and

financial relief services, The Hope Center operates the Daily Feeding

Program, which includes a food pantry, help with paying utility bill

payments, and regular blood pressure screenings. The food pantry operates

approximately 20 hours a week and distributes groceries to an average of

175 households a week, and the Daily Feeding Program provides a hot lunch

for more than 80 people a day. OUTSTANDING FAITH-BASED ORGANIZATION |

First Baptist Church Lambert’s Point (Norfolk) For a decade, the

congregation at First Baptist Church Lambert’s Point, led by Pastor

Anthony Paige, has served the physical, emotional, and intellectual needs

of students at the Madison Alternative School. Each year, volunteers from

the congregation collect and distribute much-need supplies for the

under-resourced students who come from many Norfolk Public Schools.

Throughout the school year, Pastor Paige and the volunteers also help the

students work through personal barriers that have interfered with their

success. At the end of the school year, a graduation is held at the

church—an emotional and moving day for the students and congregation

alike. OUTSTANDING CORPORATION | Northwest Federal Credit Union (Herndon)

Northwest Federal Credit Union has made a strong commitment to their

community by implementing a powerful community service initiative called

“Transforming Lives Through Acts of We.” By collaborating with many local

organizations, credit union staff have countless opportunities to serve

and receive 24 paid volunteer hours per year. In 2018, employees

volunteered more than 7,800 hours and donated more than $120,000 to their

community partners. OUTSTANDING EDUCATION ORGANIZATION | HERO Club of

Amherst County High School (Amherst) The student-led Helping Everyone

Reach Out (HERO) Club was started by freshman Alannah Wilson at Amherst

County High School four years ago. The group works to eliminate stigma

around disability by answering questions about disabilities, sharing

information about how disabilities affect people, and facilitating

self-determination and self-advocacy. Comprised of students with and

without disabilities, the HERO Club has grown to 30 volunteers. In

addition to hosting speakers on a variety of topics, the club presents

educational and outreach programs focused on their motto: “I can, you

can, we can, together.” OUTSTANDING SMALL BUSINESS | SecureTech360

(Springfield) SecureTech360 is a small company with less than 20

employees, but its employees are dedicated to serving their community.

Staff have dedicated more than 300 hours, volunteering their time by

mentoring students and annually participating in several walks to raise

funds for various causes including cancer, Parkinson’s disease, AIDS, and

heart disease. They have also donated more than $30,000 to local

charities and provided over $15,000 in scholarships to several nonprofit

organizations. OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEER FAMILY | The Blanco Family

(Fairfax) For a decade the Blanco Family has dedicated their time and

talents volunteering for the Workhouse Arts Center in Fairfax County. The

entire family has dedicated countless hours to the center, including mom,

Caroline, who serves on the board; dad, Andrew, who provides his

operations expertise throughout the 55-acre campus; and their children,

David and Meridith, who volunteer for the organization’s annual haunted

trail, the center’s primary source of funding. Recently, the family

jumped into action when the event was in jeopardy, making sure that it

went on as planned and the center could continue its work in the

community. OUTSTANDING SENIOR VOLUNTEER | Edward L. Weiner Esq.

(Fairfax) Attorney Ed Weiner has served the Commonwealth and his local

community as a champion of access to justice for all for over 20 years.

Ed combined his love for jazz and justice to raise much-needed revenue

for music scholarships at George Mason University and for civil legal

aid. Ed, who has served as president of the Virginia State Bar, Fairfax

Bar Association, and Fairfax Law Foundation, developed a special concert

event and formed a nonprofit, Jazz4Justice, which has been replicated

within Virginia and has inspired similar events across the country. Ed’s

events alone have raised more than $500,000 for music scholarships and an

additional $500,000 to support legal aid, reaching tens of thousands of

low-income Virginians experiencing life-altering civil legal issues

including domestic violence protective orders, custody disputes, illegal

evictions and unlawful foreclosures, or denials of benefits to which they

are entitled. Every May 1, more than 700 community members join Ed and

his law partners for the annual Law Day “Weiner Roast” celebration, which

also raises funds for the Fairfax Law Foundation and civil legal aid.

OUTSTANDING ADULT VOLUNTEER | Jean Schiro-Zavela (McLean) Since 2011,

Jean Schiro-Zavela has dedicated 1,700 hours of volunteer time to

Britepaths, a financial literacy program in Northern Virginia. Jean

provides administrative support to the organization and is responsible

for entering all of the data needed to implement, assess, and report on

the program. In the first 11 months of 2019, Jean was instrumental in

documenting and tracking the 900 individuals who attended free financial

literacy education classes or who met with a financial planner.

Additionally, she entered data for and tracked another 663 individuals

who attended one-on-one sessions with a financial literacy mentor. Her

competence, commitment, and passion have helped hundreds of Virginia

families become financially self-sufficient. OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT

VOLUNTEER | Aniyah Hubert (Danville) Aniyah Hubert, a senior at Averett

University, began volunteering at a young age and continued throughout

her high school and college career in full force. Serving with

Sister4Sister, she acquired a sponsorship to support two local women’s

shelters by purchasing, organizing, and stuffing more than 40 care

packages. She also serves as a counselor for the crisis hotline and

assists younger students on campus for freshman orientation week. For the

next phase of service, Aniyah has decided to become an AmeriCorps member

as a STEM/Literacy Developer for the Danville Church Based Tutorial

Program. OUTSTANDING YOUTH VOLUNTEER | Olivia Gilbert (Prince George)

At age 13, Olivia Gilbert is a force for fighting hunger in Prince

George, collecting more than 6,500 pounds of food to date. Olivia, who

started volunteering at just four years old, began by sending care

packages to her cousin’s military unit overseas and then went on to focus

on addressing hunger issues by collecting food donations. In 2014, she

started collecting food from her school and later expanded to collecting

donations from her after school care organization, dance classmates,

family, friends, community organizations, six schools in Prince George

County, and the Prince George County School Board office. She also

volunteers her time in the food bank, helping to distribute food,

clothing, and other items. The Governor’s Volunteerism and Community

Service Awards are presented by the Advisory Board on Service and

Volunteerism and Virginia Department of Social Services’ Office on

Volunteerism and Community Services on behalf of the Office of the

Governor. These awards have recognized exceptional volunteer service in

Virginia for more than 20 years. Additional information about the program

and additional information on this year’s recipients can be found here.