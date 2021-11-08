Governor Northam Leads International Trade and Marketing Mission to Europe

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam will lead an international trade and marketing mission to Europe from November 7–12, 2021. The Governor and the delegation will visit Belgium, Spain, and Germany, and participate in 20 meetings over the course of the mission. The Governor will be accompanied by Chief of Staff Clark Mercer, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, and representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Virginia has an incredible track record for attracting international companies,” said Governor Northam. “Our inclusive policies, strong workforce, quality infrastructure, and access to the world-class Port of Virginia make the Commonwealth an ideal location for companies looking to move to the United States. I look forward to building and strengthening relationships this week.”

Governor Northam and the delegation will travel to Europe and participate in foreign direct investment meetings, including two business roundtables, to discuss Virginia’s advantages with leaders of international companies. As part of the mission, the Governor will visit the Basque Country of Spain. The Basque Country and the Commonwealth of Virginia signed a Memorandum of Understanding this August to develop and implement technologies related to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and storage.