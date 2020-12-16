Governor Northam Presents Budget Amendments to Restore Progressive Agenda, Provide Relief to Virginians, and Bolster Economic Recovery

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today addressed the Joint Money Committees of the General Assembly to share his proposed amendments to the 2020–2022 biennial budget. The Governor’s proposed budget provides funding for Virginia’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bolters the Commonwealth’s economic recovery, and continues restoring the bold, progressive agenda advanced during the 2020 legislative session.

The Governor’s budget delivers on his signature priorities by making key investments to support early childhood, K-12, and higher education; boost funding for historically black colleges and universities; increase access to quality, affordable housing; transform African American historical and cultural sites; expand high-speed broadband; and reform the criminal justice system. The budget also funds Virginia’s aggressive pandemic response and ensures Virginians will have widespread access to the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available. Importantly, this budget invests in the future while maintaining sound financial stewardship.

The Commonwealth’s strong economic fundamentals and the Northam Administration’s focus on prudent management and budget stability have protected Virginia from cutting services, like many other states. While states need additional federal relief, this budget enables the Commonwealth to continue navigating the pandemic—regardless of what happens in Washington. The Governor’s remarks as prepared for delivery are available here and the key highlights of the Governor’s budget amendments can be found here.