Governor Northam Sets Special Election for Second House of Delegates District

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today issued a writ of election declaring a special election in the Second House of Delegates District for January 5, 2021. The seat was previously held by Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, who resigned effective December 12, 2020.

Under § 24.2-216 of the Code of Virginia, the Governor is charged with setting the special election date when a vacancy occurs in the General Assembly absent of the General Assembly being in session.