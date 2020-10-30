Governor Northam Statement on Circuit Court Ruling in Lee Monument Case
Circuit Court Ruling in Lee Monument Case RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam
issued the following statement after Richmond Circuit Court Judge W.
Reilly Marchant ruled in his favor in Taylor v. Northam, affirming the
Governor’s authority to remove the Robert E. Lee monument. “The Lee
monument was built to celebrate the Confederacy and uphold white
supremacy. This victory moves Virginia forward in removing this relic of
the past—one that was erected for all the wrong reasons. “I am grateful
to Attorney General Mark Herring and his team for their tremendous work
on this case. Today we are one step closer to a more inclusive,
equitable, and honest Virginia.” While Judge Marchant ruled in the
Governor’s favor, he is prohibiting action to remove the Lee monument
pending appeal. Plaintiffs may file a notice of appeal to the Virginia
Supreme Court within the next 30 days.