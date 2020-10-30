Commonwealth of Virginia Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam ﻿ FOR

IMMEDIATE RELEASE · October 28, 2020 Office of the Governor

Alena.Yarmosky@governor.virginia.gov Governor Northam Statement on

Circuit Court Ruling in Lee Monument Case RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam

issued the following statement after Richmond Circuit Court Judge W.

Reilly Marchant ruled in his favor in Taylor v. Northam, affirming the

Governor’s authority to remove the Robert E. Lee monument. “The Lee

monument was built to celebrate the Confederacy and uphold white

supremacy. This victory moves Virginia forward in removing this relic of

the past—one that was erected for all the wrong reasons. “I am grateful

to Attorney General Mark Herring and his team for their tremendous work

on this case. Today we are one step closer to a more inclusive,

equitable, and honest Virginia.” While Judge Marchant ruled in the

Governor’s favor, he is prohibiting action to remove the Lee monument

pending appeal. Plaintiffs may file a notice of appeal to the Virginia

Supreme Court within the next 30 days.