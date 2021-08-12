Governor Northam Statement on the Fourth Anniversary of Violence in Charlottesville

“Four years ago, white nationalist violence erupted in Charlottesville and resulted in the deaths of Heather Heyer, Lt. Jay Cullen, and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates. Today, we pause to honor them and all of the lives forever changed that day.

Sadly, white nationalist violence has increased since then, and we continue to grapple with the realities and impacts of systemic racism—even as some pretend it does not exist.

These past four years have also seen great progress. Across the Commonwealth, monuments to white supremacy have come down—including in Charlottesville just last month. Protests for racial justice continue to lead to real and lasting change.

These are reasons for hope. There are more people who want justice and healing, fairness and equality, than those who want to hide history and promote hate.

We have much work to do, and I have faith that we have the will to ensure that hate has no home in Virginia.”