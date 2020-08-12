Governor Northam Statement on the Third Anniversary of Violence in Charlottesville

Photo by Chip Somodevilla



RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today released the following statement marking the three-year anniversary of deadly violence in Charlottesville “It has been three years since we lost Heather Heyer, Lt. Jay Cullen, and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates after white nationalist violence erupted in Charlottesville. I hope all Virginians will join me in pausing to honor them and the lives forever changed that day. But we must do more than reflect. Our Commonwealth and our country continue to grapple with the reality of systemic racism. Virginians continue to cry out for justice and healing, for fairness, for an opportunity, and for equality. These are more than just words or feelings — they are calls to action. And we have a lot of work left to do. So as we honor the lives lost that day, we must also renew our commitment to equity, diversity, and justice.